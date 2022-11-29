Is Sci-Fi Animation ‘Strange World’ Available on Netflix? (Where to Watch)

Strange World is a sci-fi that follows a family of explorers venturing off into the unknown, looking for a way to save their World from a dangerous threat. Bringing Strange World’s wonderful collection of unique characters to life with their excellent vocal skills is a star-studded lineup that includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Lucy Liu, Gabrielle Union, Jaboukie Young-White, and Dennis Quaid.

The story for Strange World was inspired by pulp magazines or cheap fiction from the early 20th century. This whole affair is directed by Don Hall, whose prior credits include Moana, Winnie the Pooh, Raya, and the Last Dragon, and the Oscar-winning Big Hero 6.

This film has a runtime of 102-minute which has received solid scores on Rotten Tomatoes and has earned a B-grade from CinemaScore. From the story, talent, and reception, it’s no surprise that people would want to know if the well-crafted motion picture is available to stream on Netflix.

Is Strange World available on Netflix?

Although it would be great to venture into another magnificent Disney animated feature, Strange World will not be streaming on Netflix.

However, for the subscribers of the streaming powerhouse, there is a vast array of options regarding stellar animated movies. A few of those titles include Over the Moon, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Klaus, and The Sea Beast.

Where you can stream Strange World

Strange World is only there in theatres as of November 2022. However, this movie will be available to stream on Disney+ after its theatrical run.

