Is ‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ on Netflix, Peacock, or the CW? (Where to Watch)

The spin-off Series of Pitch Perfect “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” starring Adam Devine, reprising his role as Bumper Allen, and Flula Borg as Pieter Kramer.

Ten years out of college, pitch-perfect hero Bumper Allen lives a boring life, working as a security guard at his alma mater and singing acapella as a hobby with Tonehangers. However, after a surprising phone call from an old acquaintance, Peter, Bumper is convinced that by dropping everything and moving to Berlin, he can achieve his musical dream of becoming a pop star. With the help of an entourage of German collaborators, Bumper’s goal is to perform hit songs on the famous Days of German Reunification. As Bumper becomes the musician he always wanted to be, he loses his confidence and romance.

The cast, besides DeVine and Borg, includes Jameela Jamil as Gisela.

Lera Abova as DJ Das Boot

Sarah Hyland as Heidi

Ryan Wichert and Diana Birenyte

Unfortunately, the show is not available on Netflix but on its sponsoring platform, The Peacock. After buying a subscription, viewers can watch the spin-off’s first season and all the Perfect Pitch movies.

So all the singing and Acapella enthusiasts, what are you waiting for? Tune in to watch the musical experience once again.

