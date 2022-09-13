Is Lifetime’s ‘House of Chains’ Based on a True Story?

A brand new movie based on a disturbing true story has arrived at Lifetime this fall. House of Chains involves Mena Suvari and Greyston Holt as a troubled married couple who restrained their six children within their home.

Natalie Jane, Carina London Battrick, Callum McAllister, Aias Dalman, Madeleine Kane, Isla Grimes, Owen Irvin McCullough, Hudson Wurster, Joey Carson, and Grayson Taylor-Day are involved in the case as children of various ages.

The movie House of Chains is based on a supposedly normal, suburban family with dark secrets that remained hidden for years. Parents Laura and Tye separated their children from the outside world because of their strict religious beliefs.

As the children grew older and asked questions, the parents’ authoritarian ways became even stronger, and this led to child abuse, neglect, and imprisonment. To keep their younger siblings safe and free themselves, the older kids work together to risk an escape and inform the police of what’s happening in the house.

Yes, the story in this movie is based on the real-life events of the Turpin family.

The movie premiered on Lifetime on Saturday, September 10th, at 8 p.m. ET. House of Chains was available on mylifetime.com on Sunday, September 11th.

