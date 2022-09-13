Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Is Lifetime’s ‘House of Chains’ Based on a True Story?

Published

House of Chains, House of Chains cast, House of Chains plot
Image Credit: Lifetime

A brand new movie based on a disturbing true story has arrived at Lifetime this fall. House of Chains involves Mena Suvari and Greyston Holt as a troubled married couple who restrained their six children within their home.

Natalie Jane, Carina London Battrick, Callum McAllister, Aias Dalman, Madeleine Kane, Isla Grimes, Owen Irvin McCullough, Hudson Wurster, Joey Carson, and Grayson Taylor-Day are involved in the case as children of various ages.

The movie House of Chains is based on a supposedly normal, suburban family with dark secrets that remained hidden for years. Parents Laura and Tye separated their children from the outside world because of their strict religious beliefs.

As the children grew older and asked questions, the parents’ authoritarian ways became even stronger, and this led to child abuse, neglect, and imprisonment. To keep their younger siblings safe and free themselves, the older kids work together to risk an escape and inform the police of what’s happening in the house.

Yes, the story in this movie is based on the real-life events of the Turpin family.

The movie premiered on Lifetime on Saturday, September 10th, at 8 p.m. ET. House of Chains was available on mylifetime.com on Sunday, September 11th.

For more updates regarding House of Chains, stay tuned to our website.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Do Revenge, Do Revenge cast, Do Revenge plot Do Revenge, Do Revenge cast, Do Revenge plot

Entertainment

‘Do Revenge’ Parents Guide: Is the Netflix Comedy Okay for Kids to Watch?

The highly-anticipated film Do Revenge will arrive on Netflix on September 16th. Something that enthusiastic fans must be aware of is the rating of...

52 seconds ago
Pinocchio, Pinocchio cast, Pinocchio plot Pinocchio, Pinocchio cast, Pinocchio plot

Entertainment

Is ‘Pinocchio’ Starring Tom Hanks Coming to Netflix?

Pinnochio is a live-action adaptation of the classic animated film, and it was based on the book The Adventures of Pinocchio by the author...

11 mins ago
Clerks III, Clerks III cast, Clerks III plot Clerks III, Clerks III cast, Clerks III plot

Entertainment

Clerks III: Where to Watch, Release Date, Trailer, and Everything We Know

Fans have been waiting for the third installment of Clerks for some time, and Kevin Smith has announced that it’s going to be released....

12 mins ago
Cobra Kai season 5, Cobra Kai season 5 new season, Cobra Kai season 5 cast Cobra Kai season 5, Cobra Kai season 5 new season, Cobra Kai season 5 cast

Entertainment

Is “X” Really Pregnant in Cobra Kai Season 5? [Spoiler Alert]

Spolier alert Cobra Kai season 5 is currently streaming, and has the answers to all the questions from the explosive season 4 finale. The...

20 hours ago
Cobra Kai season 5, Cobra Kai Cobra Kai season 5, Cobra Kai

Entertainment

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5: Will Robby and Tory End Up Together?

The central theme of Cobra Kai on Netflix is karate, but it also has an element of romance throughout. The series involves couples like...

21 hours ago
The Vince Staples Show, The Vince Staples Show Netflix, Netflix The Vince Staples Show, The Vince Staples Show Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

The Vince Staples Show: Netflix Announce New Comedy From Black-ish Creator Kenya Barris

A new comedy by the Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is set to arrive on Netflix. The streaming giant announced on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022,...

21 hours ago
Atlanta, Atlanta netflix Atlanta, Atlanta netflix

Entertainment

Is Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ Available to Watch on Netflix?

Atlanta is a television series based on two cousins trying to make their way in the world through the Atlanta rap scene. While doing...

21 hours ago
High Heat season 2, High Heat, High Heat new season High Heat season 2, High Heat, High Heat new season

Entertainment

Will There Be a ‘High Heat’ Season 2 on Netflix?

The Mexican crime telenovela series – High Heat was created by José Ignacio Valenzuela. Ignacio was also involved in Who killed Sara. High Heat...

21 hours ago
Derry Girls season 3, Derry Girls, Derry Girls new season Derry Girls season 3, Derry Girls, Derry Girls new season

Entertainment

When is ‘Derry Girls’ Season 3 Coming to Netflix?

Derry Girls season 3 is about to be released on Netflix U.S. The popular series is based on a group of friends while they...

21 hours ago
Dynasty season 6, Dynasty new season, Dynasty season 6 plot Dynasty season 6, Dynasty new season, Dynasty season 6 plot

Entertainment

The CW Drops Big Hint About Future of ‘Dynasty’ Series and Possibility of a Season 6

The finale of Dynasty season 5 will air on September 16th, 2022, on CW. Fans worldwide are still wondering whether there will be a...

1 day ago
Vikings: Valhalla season 2, Vikings: Valhalla Vikings: Valhalla season 2, Vikings: Valhalla

Entertainment

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Season 2 Update: Expected Release Date and Everything Else We Know

We’ll have to wait a little while longer yet for the return of this extremely popular show, as Vikings: Valhalla season 2 will not...

1 day ago
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners plot, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners cast Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners plot, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners cast

Entertainment

‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ Release Date, Cast, and Trailer for Netflix’s Sci-Fi Anime

A new spin-off anime for Cyberpunk 2077 is about to be released! It was announced in June 2020, and after two years of waiting...

1 day ago