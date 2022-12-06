Is HBO Max’s ‘The Last of Us’ a Movie or Show?

The Last of Us will premiere on Jan. 15th on HBO and HBO Max. Those who are familiar with video games are in for a treat.

This project stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nick Offerman as Bill, and many more.

Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin create the series, and they are also involved in writing, directing, and executive producing duties. Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam are also involved as executive producers.

But is the Last of Us a movie or a show on HBO Max?

The Last of Us is an HBO Original series. The show will have nine episodes, set to premiere on Sunday, Jan. 15th, on HBO at 9 p.m. ET. The drama will also be streaming on HBO Max.

The timeline of this series is set 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed, according to a WarnerMedia press release. Hardened survivor, Joel, has an important job to do, i.e. smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of an “oppressive quarantine zone.” The duo needs to support each other, and Joel will realize that this “small job” actually turns into a tough journey.

