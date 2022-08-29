Everything I Know About Love is finally streaming in the United States, a romance series. While most people have already started their binge sessions, others are wondering where they can watch the show. Fortunately, you have arrived at the right place.

Dolly Alderton created Everything I Know About Love. It is based on Alderton’s 2018 best-selling memoir, “Dolly Alderton created Everything,” and is about the power of female friendships.

Dolly Alderton created Everything and premiered on BBC One in June 2022. The talented cast includes Aliyah Odoffin, Emma Appleton, Marli Siu, and Bel Powley as four friends navigating their early 20s living in a house-share in London in 2012.

Is Everything I Know About Love on Netflix?

Unfortunately, it is not, and you will not find the romance Everything I Know About Love on Netflix. And we think it will not be Netflix because it is not available on other streaming apps.

Don’t worry, though! Netflix has many alternative options. If you are looking for shows centred around friendships, we recommend checking out On the Verge, On My Block, New Girl, Dead to Me, Sweet Magnolias, and Firefly Lane.

How can I watch Everything I Know About Love?

Everything I Know About Love is on Peacock. All seven episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

Check out the official trailer below!