Is Circuit Breakers Available On Netflix

This Friday, a new science fiction anthology series, Circuit Breakers, is releasing globally on Apple TV+. Circuit Breakers will feature seven episodes with a unique, thought-provoking story. Unlike most anthology shows released in recent years, like American Horror Stories and Cabinet of Curiosities, this series is aimed at a younger audience and features child actors.

Melody Fox created the series, and this half-hour anthology show follows middle schoolers as they experience universal stories that tackle the many challenges kids face growing up. Every episode has a “sci-fi twist” that will pose a question to the audience: how would you react if you were in a similar situation as the characters?

The cast includes Callan Farris, Gavin MacIver-Wright, Quincy Kirkwood, Nathaniel Buescher, Veda Cienfuegos, Cole Keriazakos, Maz Jobrani, Khiyla Aynne, Cale Ferrin, Arielle Halili, Maya McNairn, and more.

Is Circuit Breakers on Netflix?

Unfortunately, you can not stream Circuit Breakers on Netflix because it is an Apple TV+ original series.

Where to watch Circuit Breakers

On Friday, November 11, the sci-fi show will premiere on Apple TV+. It’s unclear if the entire series will drop at once or if Apple releases it every week. You will need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch the series.

Watch the official trailer for the series below:

