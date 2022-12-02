How to Watch ‘Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration’ This December

Disney films occupy a particular corner of our hearts. So we get exhilarated whenever there’s an emerging adaptation or special event to celebrate a tale! One that’s coming is a tale as old as time. But it has always been a favorite! Lookout for Beauty and the Beast: A 30th celebration is coming soon.

The two-hour-long event will be an animated live-action reimagining of the classic tale. It includes all the new musical performances, sets, costumes, and more.

2022 marks the 30th anniversary since the production of Beauty and the Beast was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. The film was the very first animated feature to be able to make it to get selected in the category.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration is all set to drop Thursday, 15th of December, at 8 p.m. E.T. on A.B.C. The special will be available to stream on Disney+ the very next day.

The cast lineup is unimaginably enchanting! While Josh Groban takes on the role of her Beast, H.E.R. will play the lovely Belle. Joshua Henry is to play the villain Gaston, and Rizwan Manji is his loyal sidekick shoes of LeFou.

