‘House Of The Dragon’ Boss Not Surprised Fans Ship Rhaenyra And Daemon

Image Credit: HBO Max

House of the Dragon is forging ahead with its storyline, but some moments have lingered even as the episodes have continued. For example, we might need a while to forget the bit in Episode 4, where Daemon Targaryen takes his niece Rhaenyra to a brothel intending to have sex with her, and only stops because she wants it too. This seems to be too intense, even for Game of Thrones.

Many fans have been shipping Daemon and Rhaenyra because they believe in families sticking together. “[N]othing surprises me these days,” showrunner Ryan Condal told Variety.

“I really didn’t know what people were going to make of that at all. Look, it’s part of the story, and I think that’s what makes it fascinating.”

The fourth episode included other sex scenes as well, “King of the Narrow Sea,” .it included both Rhaenyra and Criston Cole and between Alicent Hightower and Viserys Targaryen. The show isn’t stepping back from this stuff, although they’re not Condal’s favorite scenes to write. “Those scenes are always a challenge,” he said. “I’m uncomfortable writing them, to be honest with you. But sometimes it’s necessary to tell the story. We always come back to: Is this a necessary thing to reveal character, to tell a certain story point? I think we’ve been really restrained in the making of the show — that those kinds of scenes have never been done to titillate. It’s always been done with a purpose to either reveal character or to reveal the world or to tell a bit of story.”

