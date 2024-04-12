Stardew Valley 1.6 Secrets

The Stardew Valley 1.6 update added a lot of new content to the game. Some things are more obvious like drinking mayonnaise, the bookseller, and new festivals. However, some things are less obvious. Here is a list of these secrets added to Stardew Valley 1.6.

Secret #1: New Neighbors

New neighbors in Stardew Valley 1.6. Credit: Youtube/lummi

The first secret we will start of with is that there is a way to get some new neighbors in Stardew Valley 1.6! They are a little family of raccoons! In order to get them, a wind storm event must first be triggered, which seems to happen randomly as long as it is a stormy night. This will cause a new giant tree west of Marnie’s farm to break and fall. You will then have to get 100 pieces of hardwood in order to fix the tree up. After that, a raccoon will move in and ask for your help finding a wife. You will need to give him a couple of items, and this his wife will show up. You will need to give her a couple more items, and then she will have a shop where you can buy the new seeds from 1.6 by trading them for some items. Besides using your hoe on the ground, this is the only way to get the new seeds in the game. Check out the video linked below for more details on how to get the raccoon family.

Secret #2: St. Patrick’s Day Hat

Getting the St. Patty’s Day hat in Stardew Valley 1.6. Credit: Youtube/lichatton

On Spring 17, if you go just east of the hat mouse by the water, there will be a pot of gold with a rainbow. If you click on it, it will give you a St. Patrick’s Day-themed hat. The chosen date it very fitting as St. Patrick’s Day is always on March 17th. The game has many hints at other holidays like Easter and Christmas, so this is just adding to that without doing anything game changing. You can watch how to get the hat here.

Secret #3: Mayor Lewis’s Basement

Mayor Lewis’s basement in Stardew Valley 1.6. Credit: Youtube/thedatawizard

Once you reach two hearts of friendship with someone, you are able to enter their bedroom. Now, once you reach two hearts with Mayor Lewis, you can put a staircase down on the floor of his bedroom. When you do this, you will be transported to his basement. You will have to go through a maze of barrels, and once you have done that you will reach an area with his infamous pair of lucky purple shorts, a computer, and a bucket. When you try to pick up the shorts, they will start to fly around and attack you. You have to go through the maze again before they knock you down to 0 hp. If this happens, you wake up in the hospital. You can watch how this works in better detail here.

Secret #4: A Secret Door

Mastering the five ways in Stardew Valley 1.6. Credit: Youtube/SharkyGames

There is a secret door that blends into a cliffside on the southeast side of the Cindersap Forest. When you click on it, it informs you that you need to master the five ways to enter and tells you how many you have mastered so far. Mastering the five ways refers to getting all five of your skills to level 10. After you do this, you will unlock a new mastery bar on you profile. Every time, then, where you earn xp, it will go towards filling up that bar. Once you reach 10,000 xp, you can unlock a mastery for one of the five skills. You have to do this a total of five times in order to do it for each skill. You can learn more about this door and the mastery skills here.

Secret #5: Cheating to the Summit

The screen glitching after cheating to the summit in Stardew Valley 1.6. Credit: Youtube/rcjuk

The summit is something that you reach once you have 100% completed the class. However, people have long ago figured out a way to cheat to the summit without completing the game 100%. Since 1.6 has dropped, when you cheat to the summit, you are met with Mister Qi shaming you for cheating. The screen also looks as if it is glitching. You can see happening in this video. You then end up in the hospital. According to GameRant, “The patch notes accompanying the latest version of the game make no mention of this creepy interaction with Mister Qi, but there is no doubt that it was added in update 1.6.” You can read their entire article about the scene here.

Secret #7: A New Sword

Getting Meowmere in Stardew Valley 1.6. Credit: Youtube/IGN

It is now possible to get the Meowmere sword from Terraria in Stardew Valley. First, the player must find an ancient doll. Once doing so, you take it to level 100 in the mines and throw it into the pool of lava. After you do this, a bone snake will come out of the water and give you a faraway stone. You then take this into the Wizard’s basement and put it on a little tree. This will cause a portal to open. A cat will walk through it, give you Meowmere, then leave. You can watch how to get Meowmere here.

Secret #8: Drinking Mayo

Drinking mayo in front of NPCs. Credit: Youtube/TheDataWizard

Drinking mayo is a not-so-secret part of the Stardew Valley 1.6 update. However, a more secret part is what happens when you drink it around other NPCs. They say different things like “Umm…” and “Why?!” You can watch this happening here.

Secret #9: Feeding Your Horse

Feeding your horse in Stardew Valley. Credit: Youtube/JunimoB

Stardew Valley 1.6 added four new crops, one for each season. The crop for Spring is the carrot. It takes only three days to grow, so it is a good way to make money. However, it can be used for more than just making a quick buck. You can feed it to your horse, which will make it run faster than it did before for the rest of the day.