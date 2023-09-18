‘Metroid Dread’ Walkthrough, Review, and Special Edition Guide

Metroid Dread is finally here, and it marks the culmination of a story spanning the 2D realm of the series, harking back to the original Metroid.

But don’t be fooled; this game still follows the classic Metroid formula, with Samus initially stripped of her powers and the gradual journey to regain them.

Explaining the Metroid Dread Walkthrough

Let’s dive into this comprehensive Metroid Dread walkthrough, packed with essential tips and strategies to ensure your time on the mysterious planet ZDR is nothing short of extraordinary.

Metroid Dread Review

Metroid Dread is a challenging yet rewarding experience. The new EMMI enemies, heavily featured in the game’s marketing, pose a serious threat to Samus.

However, the game is designed to be fair, offering checkpoints just outside your current zone. Even if an encounter with an EMMI goes south, you’ll only lose a minute or two at most. Boss battles can also be tough until you grasp their patterns. Still, with some preparation, you can make them more manageable.

Metroid Dread Special Edition

MercurySteam, the developer behind Samus Returns, brings back the melee counter in Metroid Dread. This move is a game-changer. When an enemy telegraphs an attack, a quick button press triggers the melee counter, leaving foes vulnerable for a swift takedown.

Besides its combat utility, the melee counter also grants you more energy (akin to health) and missile ammo upon a successful counter. So, make it a habit. Using it consistently builds muscle memory and proves invaluable during boss battles, where countering can be the key to victory.

In Metroid Dread, Samus must collect various upgrades, including new abilities, missile capacity boosts, and energy tanks. These upgrades come in two types: standard and “+ versions.” Standard missile upgrades add two to your capacity, while the “+ versions” provide an extra ten. Accumulating energy tanks and a hefty missile supply can turn the game from a nail-biter into a breeze, giving you room for errors in intense battles. Remember that tanking hits isn’t a sustainable strategy in boss fights, but having extra resources sure is.

Metroid Dread Amiibo and Metroid Dread Samus

Metroid Dread Amiibo

Metroid Dread Amiibo enthusiasts have reason to celebrate as Nintendo unveils its latest addition to the Amiibo lineup. This new Amiibo, inspired by the iconic Metroid series, promises to enhance the gaming experience in Metroid Dread.

With the this game, players can unlock exclusive in-game content, such as energy tanks and missile packs, providing Samus with a substantial advantage in her quest to unravel the mysteries of planet ZDR.

Metroid Dread Samus, the Fearless Bounty Hunter

In Metroid Dread, Samus Aran returns as the fearless bounty hunter facing her most challenging mission yet. Armed with a sleek new suit and formidable abilities, Metroid Dread Samus takes center stage in a gripping intergalactic adventure.

Players can scan their Dread Amiibo to summon additional energy support, making Samus even more unstoppable in her pursuit of the dreaded X parasites. With Metroid Dread enhancing the game and Metroid Dread Samus at the helm, the Metroid legacy continues to shine in the world of gaming.

Metroid Dread Hints: Shoot Every Wall

Feeling stuck? No worries; it happens to the best of us. The design of Metroid Dread can guide you subtly, without holding your hand. When in doubt, unleash your missiles and shoot everything around you. Many times, the solution lies behind blocks that can be destroyed with missiles.

The missile itself or your standard beam can reveal the block type, indicating requirements to pass through. Keep an eye on blinking areas on the map, signaling hidden secrets, though you might not have the necessary abilities to uncover them immediately.

There you have it, your ultimate guide to mastering Metroid Dread. Gear up, explore ZDR, and remember, when things get tough, let your missiles lead the way!