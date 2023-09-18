Lunar Diplomacy OSRS: Quest Guide

Welcome to our comprehensive OSRS Lunar Diplomacy 07 quest guide, where we’ll walk you through the ins and outs of Lunar Diplomacy in the 07 version of the game.

This guide will cover everything you need to know about the Lunar Diplomacy quest from start to finish.

Lunar Diplomacy OSRS: Quest Overview

Lunar Diplomacy 07 is a pivotal quest in Old School RuneScape (OSRS) that centers around mediating a conflict between the Fremennik and the Moon Clan.

This guide will help you navigate this intricate quest and bring peace to these two warring factions.

Rewards for Completing the Quest

Before we dive into the details of the quest guide, let's take a look at the rewards you'll reap upon successfully completing it:

5,000 Magic XP

5,000 Rune Crafting XP

Access to the Astral Altar

Access to the Lunar Spellbook

2 Quest Points

50 Astral Runes

Now that we've piqued your interest, let's get started on your adventure.

Starting the Quest: Lunar Diplomacy OSRS

Begin your Lunar Diplomacy 07 journey by heading to the western deck of Rellekka and seeking out Lokar Searunner. This Fremennik will regale you with tales of his life. Afterward, make your way to Rellekka’s largest building and obtain a Seal of Passage from Brundt Chieftain.

Once you have the seal, return to Lokar Searunner. He’ll guide you to the Pirates Cove, where you’ll climb a ladder and board a ship. Tell Captain Bentley that Lokar recommended you for a voyage to the Moon Clan island, and he’ll agree to take you there.

Navigating the Challenges

Your adventure takes an unexpected turn when the ship starts spinning in circles and eventually comes to a halt. Captain Bentley asks you to investigate, leading you to navigator Jack. Jack, however, denies any wrongdoing, claiming he followed the course as instructed.

Convinced that something is amiss, you return to the captain, suggesting that navigator Jack took the wrong course. The captain insists the course is correct but entertains the idea of a jinx. This leads you to eagle-eyed Shultz, who advises you to identify and deal with those responsible for the jinx.

Unravelling the Mystery

Aboard the ship, you explore further. Your journey takes you to Beefy Burns on the lowest deck, where you inquire about the feasts. As you move to the top deck, you chat with first mate Devey boy, asking him about his Lunar Isle feast experience.

Continuing your investigation, you approach the cabin boy on the top deck and inquire about his Moon Clan connections. He confesses to being their spy and provides you with a special lantern and lens. Your task now is to light the lantern, locate five symbols, and erase them.

Resolving the Ship’s Dilemma

With the symbols eradicated, you return to Captain Bentley, announcing that the ship is ready to sail to the Moon Clan island. Captain Bentley navigates swiftly, and you arrive at your destination.

The Lunar Diplomacy Unfolds

On the Moon Clan island, make your way to Lunar town and introduce yourself to Oneiromancer. She reveals that, for a peaceful resolution, you must learn their magic. To do this, you need a waking sleep potion, a lunar staff, and ceremonial travel clothes.

Your quest for knowledge leads you to Baba Yaga’s house, where you learn to concoct the waking sleep potion. Armed with an empty vial, you gather ingredients and even slay two monsters to acquire a tooth for the potion.

With the potion prepared, you return to Oneiromancer, who then tasks you with creating a Lunar staff. Combine your dramen staff with altars for air, fire, water, and earth to craft this essential item.

Dressing for Success

Your journey for ceremonial clothes takes you to Meteora, who desires a tiara in exchange for an amulet. Selena, on the other hand, sends you on a quest to find a ring hidden among blue flowers. Pauline Polaris challenges you to guess her name before parting with a cape.

Rimae, the owner of a clothing shop, will only provide you with ceremonial clothes in exchange for hides from squash monsters. Once you’ve obtained all the required items, craft your ceremonial lunar clothes.

Mining for Lunar Ore

To further your preparations, venture north and descend into a mine. There, you’ll dig stalagmites to find the coveted lunar ore. Afterward, teleport to Rellekka city and transform the lunar ore into bars at an anvil. Shape the bars into a lunar helm.

Return to Lunar Island, where you present your lunar clothes to Oneiromancer. In gratitude, she offers you extra kindling. Don your lunar attire and light the brazier in the town’s largest building.

Embarking on a Dream Journey

Your adventure takes an ethereal twist as you enter the dream world. Here, you converse with the Ethereal Man, who introduces you to a series of tests.

First, race against the Ethereal expert, clearing hurdles and winning the race.

Next, tackle the numerical sequence challenge, solving the pattern.

Move on to the Ethereal mimic, imitating his moves successfully.

Face the Ethereal Fluke and roll dice to match a given number.

Traverse small platforms to reach the opposite side, passing another test.

Engage in the woodcutting test, chopping dream trees and depositing the strange log at the cloud’s center.

Share your newfound knowledge with the Ethereal Man, who then teleports you for a final showdown with Me. Defeat Me and read the life book to exit the dream world.

Quest Completion and Rewards

Back on Lunar Island, return to Oneiromancer and share the insights gained from your tests. This marks the end of your Lunar Diplomacy 07 quest, and the rewards are yours for the taking.

Conclusion

Congratulations! You've successfully navigated the intricacies of the Lunar Diplomacy quest in OSRS. We hope this quest guide has been invaluable in your journey, and now, you can enjoy the exciting rewards and magical experiences that come with it. If you're hungry for more OSRS adventures, keep exploring the vast world of Old School RuneScape.