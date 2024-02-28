EA Sports College Football 25 Teaser Drops

Video game college football is on track for a return before the actual college football season resumes.

Following a profile overhaul on February 15, the highly anticipated trailer video on the brand’s official platforms.

The action-packed teaser itself was not the only treat for fans. The post also assured everyone of a full reveal in May – which will precede the video game’s summer release.

Fans are understandably ecstatic about the unforeseen announcement – as it means that the beloved virtual football series will return before this year’s campaign commences in August.

It has quite frankly been a long, at times excruciating wait for fans – especially as the latest version of the game was NCAA Football 14!

As such, the series’ dedicated supporters have been patiently, yet eagerly, awaiting its revival within this fresh era of virtual gaming.

It’s truly an advanced time within the video game industry – in which visuals, branding and style can accurately and comprehensively mimic that of real college football.

The buildup is coming to a head

Image Credit: EA Sports

It has been three years now since EA Sports initially teased the proposed return of the series – to widespread hype from fans.

The buildup to the reveal reached new peaks in January, when 247Sports announced that the upcoming game will be developed on the very engine that EA Sports’ Madden series was built upon.

But there are notable distinctions in terms of the gameplay itself, as well as playbooks.

While certain distinguishable aspects to college football have also been adhered to as the development continues with the game.

Image Credit: EA Sports

This ranges from the inclusion of mascots to the vibe of the stadium – as well as importantly adhering to college football traditions.

Fans of the series will also be pleased to know that the ‘Road to Glory’ and ‘Dynasty’ game modes will be returning.

EA Sports traditionally revealed new variants of the game towards the end of July as an annual treat for fans. So how better to entice longtime supporters than by resuming that summer vibe?

For the time being, the patience that had been perfected by fans must remain. But with a full reveal coming in a mere two-and-a-bit months, the game’s release is certainly imminent.