Gaming

3 Survival Games Like ‘The Forest’ You Need to Play Today

Published

'The Forest' by Endnight Games

Hey there gamers, are you looking for some more games like The Forest to play? Look no further! 

In this article, we’ll explore some of the best survival games out there that will keep you on the edge of your seat and test your survival skills. So grab your keyboard, controller, or whatever device you use to play games, and let’s get started!

Surviving ‘The Forest’

Let’s begin with The Forest, one of the most popular survival games on the market. The game starts with your character surviving a plane crash and finding themselves stranded on a mysterious island. The objective of the game is to explore the island, gather resources, and craft tools to build shelter and survive against the cannibalistic inhabitants of the island.

The game offers an open-world environment, where you can explore the island freely, encountering new challenges and resources as you go. It also has a compelling story-driven campaign that will keep you engaged and wanting more.

But what really sets The Forest apart from other survival games is its inclusion of horror elements. The game has a creepy atmosphere and some genuinely scary moments that will have you jumping out of your seat. With the addition of cannibal enemies that can attack at any moment, The Forest is not for the faint of heart.

Games Like ‘The Forest’

If you’re a fan of The Forest, then you’ll love these other survival games that offer similar gameplay mechanics and challenges.

1. Ark: Survival Evolved

Ark: Survival Evolved is a game that puts you in a world where you must survive among prehistoric creatures. The game has an open-world environment, where you can explore different biomes and collect resources to build shelter and weapons. The game also features a leveling system, where you can upgrade your character’s stats and abilities.

One unique aspect of Ark is the ability to tame and ride prehistoric creatures, such as dinosaurs. This adds an exciting dynamic to the game and provides different gameplay opportunities.

2. Rust

Rust is a multiplayer survival game that puts you in a world with other players, where you must compete and cooperate to survive. The game has an open-world environment, where you must gather resources, build shelter, and defend against other players and the environment.

One of the unique features of Rust is the addition of a crafting system that allows you to create complex structures and items. The game also has a reputation system, where your actions affect how other players perceive you.

3. Subnautica

Subnautica is a survival game that takes place underwater on an alien planet. The game has an open-world environment, where you can explore the depths of the ocean and gather resources to survive.

The game has a unique crafting system that allows you to build underwater bases and vehicles. It also has a story-driven campaign that will keep you engaged and wanting to explore more.

What Sets These Games Apart?

While these games share similar gameplay mechanics to The Forest, each one has unique features that set them apart from each other.

Ark: Survival Evolved has the added element of prehistoric creatures, which adds an exciting dynamic to the game. Rust’s multiplayer aspect adds a layer of competition and cooperation that is not found in other survival games. Subnautica’s underwater environment provides a unique setting and challenges that are not found in other survival games.

Why You Should Play These Games?

If you’re a fan of The Forest, then you’ll enjoy these other survival games because they offer similar gameplay mechanics and challenges. They also provide unique features and settings that will keep you engaged and wanting more.

Playing these games will also help you improve your survival skills and strategic thinking. You’ll learn to manage resources, plan for the future, and make tough decisions that will affect your character’s survival.

Conclusion

So there you have it, a list of some of the best survival games like The Forest that you need to play. Whether you’re into horror, prehistoric creatures, multiplayer, or underwater exploration, there’s a game on this list for you.

Each game offers unique challenges and gameplay mechanics that will keep you engaged and wanting more. And while they all share similar survival aspects, they also have their own distinct features that set them apart from each other.

So grab your friends, your favorite gaming device, and get ready to test your survival skills. These games will keep you entertained and challenged for hours on end. Happy gaming!

