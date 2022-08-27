Euphoria: Why Is Barbie Ferreira leaving Euphoria

Barbie Ferreira will not be coming back for the third season of the HBO Max original series, Euphoria.

Those familiar with the behind-the-scenes drama of Euphoria might know this already. Obviously, it was a bit doubtful that Ferreira’s camera time was reduced significantly in the sophomore season, although she had the lead role in the first season.

The fans were suspicious that Ferreira didn’t show up for the red carpet premiere of the second season with her cast members.

Ferreira once mentioned that there was no beef between her and Sam Levinson. Sam Levinson is the creator of Euphoria. The matter was discussed for a long, as the fans believed if something was truly wrong, Ferreira would say it.

Unfortunately, no one knows the reason behind this decision. All the lies we have are the Instagram story she wrote to announce this news.

Whatever the reason may be, Barbie Ferreira has said goodbye to Euphoria.

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary goodbye,”

Ferreira said, “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”