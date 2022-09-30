‘Enola Holmes 2’ Starring Millie Bobby Brown Set for November Netflix Release

Millie Bobby Brown became famous for her charismatic character, Enola Holmes, in the first film. Since the announcement of a sequel ( which is in the works), fans have eagerly awaited its arrival. Although Enola Holmes 2 won’t arrive in October, we have a release date.

The movie will have Brown repeat her role as the titular character.

Henry Cavill will also be coming back as Sherlock Holmes, Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, Susan Wokoma as Edith, and Adeel Akhtar as Inspector Lestrade.

The new cast members are David Thewlis and Sharon Duncan-Brewster.

Enola Holmes 2 is just one more month away from its release, and this Netflix production will be added to the streamer’s library on Friday, November 4th. This data will be important for Manifest fans because the long-awaited season 4, part 1, will debut on the streamer. We will be reserved and busy with these two great productions that Friday.

In the sequel, we’ll watch the young, able Enola, now a detective, opening her agency. However, she realizes that life as a female detective-for-hire isn’t as simple as it seems. So she resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood. Enola is now ready to close the shop, but she gets her first official case. A penniless matchstick girl comes to the detective to help find her missing sister.

