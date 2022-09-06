Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Dolly Aldertons Memoir Takes Over Screens: A Must Watch Show

One of the most relatable shows out there if you are in your twenties.

Published

Credit:BBC/Universal International Studios Limited/Matthew Squire

Dolly Alderton’s Memoir of Everything I Know About Love took book lovers by storm and went viral all over BookTok. Dolly then created a BBC adaptation of the memoir, bringing the characters to life in a funny, nostalgic yet relatable way.

One of the reasons why others, myself included, loved both books and show so much is their sincerity. Dolly does a fantastic job of creating scenes and moments from her life into something everyone can relate to. She subtly yet clearly tells us that it’s okay not to know who you are and more than okay to make mistakes.

When we are being scrutinized in our twenties, Dolly kindly reminds us that your twenties are meant to be the years where you try, fail, and mess up again and again until you are bored of your shit. Her vulnerable plunge into her personal life makes us feel human and reminds us to be present for each moment, even the bad.

As realistic as the events are, there’s also a hint of romanticism which I think Dolly intentionally adds. The nostalgic idealization of being broke and hung over in your twenties gives viewers a feel-good feeling. We are constantly retold through the show’s main character (Maggie), which portrays Dolly herself, that the world is your oyster. We watch Maggie go through open relationships with men to recognize she’s never been loved by one. We see her romance with her best friend, but we also see them grow apart.

Through Maggie, Dolly lets us know her most vulnerable thoughts and feelings. We are given a direct lens to her opinions of herself and others. As readers, it gives us room even to dislike Maggie at times, but even through this, we understand because we can relate. Although Maggie is a loud character and the party’s life, she admits to being unhappy, something we can also relate to.

Dolly has made the show the perfect mixture of hard pills to swallow and comforting realities that even when things are bad, it’s not the end of the world. Not knowing what to do with yourself at 24 doesn’t mean you are a failure; it simply means you are human.

I think the best part of this show is the realism and representation of most people in their twenties experience. It doesn’t paint a perfect picture of financial freedom and ideal relationship, but instead, it shows us the ugly truths of growing up, which more shows need.

Dolly’s awareness and wisdom of her twenties allow us to be consoled and reassured that everyone is just like you, winging this thing called life.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Entertainment

Video Games Are Actually Good For You, Believe It or Not

It's more than just society's most fun technological advancement.

7 hours ago

Entertainment

Why Are There 3 Pinocchio Film Releases This Year?

2022: The Year of Pinocchio.

2 days ago

Entertainment

4 Themes of Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’: What Gordy’s Home and The Shoe Actually Mean

Read about my 4 themes from the movie Nope, including what the "Gordy's Home" incident and the shoe stood for.

2 days ago

Entertainment

How The Review-Bombing of ‘She-Hulk’ Exposes Ongoing Issues With Female Representation

The first episodes of the MCU's latest series, 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' (2022), have just hit the small screen - but the reaction to...

3 days ago
Three spider-men Three spider-men

Entertainment

Where Are The Three Spider-Man Stories Headed?

After No Way Home, fans have been wondering where Andrew, Tobey and Tom are headed next in their respective storylines - and we can...

3 days ago
Don't Worry Darling scene: Woman in bathtub Don't Worry Darling scene: Woman in bathtub

Entertainment

‘Don’t Worry Darling’: A Brief Look At The Drama Overshadowing The Film

It's a lot...

4 days ago
oscars 2022 oscars 2022

Entertainment

Who Will Be Nominated For Best Actress At Next Year’s Oscars?

Which actress is next to grab the gold and join a liege of iconic talent?

4 days ago
Selena Quintanilla album cover Selena Quintanilla album cover

Entertainment

Selena Quintanilla’s New Album and the Power of Voice Aging

Selena's new album, "MOONCHILD MIXES" is being negatively received by fans but praised by her family.

5 days ago

Entertainment

‘The Sandman’: The Origins Of Calliope And Orpheus

The bonus episode of 'The Sandman' did not disappoint.

7 days ago

Entertainment

Sacheen Littlefeather Finally Rewarded for Her Defiance

Native American activist gets the recognition she deserves 50 years after she stood up to Hollywood.

August 30, 2022

Entertainment

Woodstock ’99: 3 Days of Vengeance, Vandalism and Violence

What happened to the promise of peace and music?

August 30, 2022
Alan Smithee Alan Smithee

Entertainment

Alan Smithee: How One of Hollywood’s Most Prolific Directors Doesn’t Actually Exist

The director has over 100 film credits, but he's not actually a real person...

August 30, 2022