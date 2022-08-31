Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Diana Parsijani: Everything You Need to Know About the ‘Dated and Related’ Star

Published

Diana Parsijani, Diana Parsijani age, Diana Parsijani bio
Image Credit: Netflix

Dated and Related, a reality dating series, is set for a Netflix release on September 2. The show focuses on multiple sets of siblings who live together in a luxurious beach villa located in Southern France.

Sibling pairs compete against each other in a series of challenges, going on double dates with other duos along the way, all in hopes of finding their perfect match. And, like most reality Netflix shows, there’s a cash prize up for grabs for the winning pair. Diana Parsijani is one of the contestants.

Diana Parsijani comes in on the dating show with her twin sister, Nina Parsijani. Although she has a flamboyant personality, she often falls in love fast. They both seek trustworthy partners and want to meet them on television. It appears that Diana doesn’t have much trouble finding someone who piques her interest in the official trailer.

Read on to learn more about Diana Parsijani!

Diana Parsijani age


Diana is a Norwegian woman who was born and lived in Iran. She presently resides in London, England, with her twin sister.

Diana Parsijani Instagram account


If you’re looking for Diana on Instagram, she shares an account with her twin sister at @ninaxdiana. The shared account, at the time of writing, has 16k followers and 93 posts. The follower count will most likely increase once Dated and Related are released. The Parsijanis have excellent fashion sense, as seen in their selfies and full-body photos.

Diana Parsijani TikTok Account


Diana and Nina also have a joint TikTok account with over 2k followers. If you’re looking for some laughter today, be sure to check out their page and videos!

Diana Parsijani job


Diana Parsijani is a jewellery specialist. Her Instagram bio claims that she’s also a gamer. On September 2, you can see Diana Parsijani in Dated and Related on Netflix.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Joe Roppo, Joe Roppo cast Joe Roppo, Joe Roppo cast

Entertainment

‘Dated and Related’: Joe Roppo’s Age, Instagram, TikTok, Height, Job, and More

Dated and Related is a dating series produced by Great Scott Media and Main Event Media. The title of this show is slightly misleading,...

26 mins ago

College

What Do You Have to Give Up to Be Successful: Tips for Students

If you want to achieve important goals, you have to sacrifice these habits and character traits.

17 hours ago
David Yates, Cast, David Yates plot David Yates, Cast, David Yates plot

Entertainment

‘The Pain Hustlers’: Release Date, Cast, Synopsis, and More

A new movie with a star-studded cast is in the works at Netflix! David Yates is set to direct the upcoming thriller The Pain...

1 day ago
Firefly Lane, Firefly Lane plot, Firefly Lane cast Firefly Lane, Firefly Lane plot, Firefly Lane cast

Entertainment

‘Fire Lane’ Season 2 Update: Release Expected This Fall

Although two seasons of Virgin River have been released since Firefly Lane’s premiere in February 2021, fans are already demanding a Firefly Lane season...

1 day ago
Barbarians season 2, Barbarians Barbarians season 2, Barbarians

Entertainment

‘Barbarians’ Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast, and More

Netflix confirmed at Geeked Week 2022 that Barbarians season 2 would arrive later this year. The new season’s first posters and release date were...

1 day ago
That ’70s Show, That ’70s Show cast That ’70s Show, That ’70s Show cast

Entertainment

‘That ’70s Show’ Will Be Available to Stream From This September – Here’s Where

There are a few updates about That ’70s Show. It was a series that fans used to watch for hours on Netflix, when it...

1 day ago
I Came By, I Came By parents guide, I Came By age ratings I Came By, I Came By parents guide, I Came By age ratings

Entertainment

‘I Came By’: A Parents Guide to Netflix’s British Thriller Movie

Netflix has just the thing to start the new month. On August 31st, a British movie titled- I Came By lands will be released...

1 day ago
Tell Me Lies, Tell Me Lies cast Tell Me Lies, Tell Me Lies cast

Entertainment

‘Tell Me Lies’: Hulu Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Episode Titles, and More

The series Tell Me Lies is about to be released soon. Tell Me Lies is supposed to premiere on Wednesday, September 7th, on Hulu....

1 day ago

Entertainment

‘Manifest’ Season 4: All We Know About the New Season So Far

One year ago, Netflix released Manifest on August 28th, 2021. The streamer once again shared some exciting news on the 828 days this year....

1 day ago
Little Women, Little Women release update, Little Women cast Little Women, Little Women release update, Little Women cast

Entertainment

‘Little Women’ Full Episode Release Dates on Netflix

According to the reports, a new Korean mystery series will arrive on Netflix on September 3. The Korean series has the title -Little Women....

1 day ago
Netflix, Netflix live channel, Netflix new feature Netflix, Netflix live channel, Netflix new feature

Entertainment

T.V. Shows and Movies Leaving Netflix U.K. in September [Full List]

It’s been a busy Summer for Netflix U.K. for both new departures and arrivals, and sadly, it’s going to be another busy month of...

1 day ago
Running with the Devil, Running with the Devil plot Running with the Devil, Running with the Devil plot

Entertainment

Running with the Devil: What Happened to John McAfee?

Netflix has been producing a lot of successful documentaries lately. Starting from Tiger King to The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes. The...

1 day ago