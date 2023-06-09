Tupac Shakur’s Sister Emotionally Recalls Late Rapper as He Receives Posthumous Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, the sister of the late rapper Tupac Shakur, paid tribute to her brother as he received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 26 years after his passing. Serving as the president of the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation, Sekyiwa delivered an emotional speech on behalf of the Shakur family during the ceremony.

Speaking from the Walk of Fame podium, surrounded by friends and fans of Tupac, Sekyiwa shared memories of her childhood with the iconic rapper. She expressed her pride in representing the Shakur family and highlighted Tupac’s belief that he was destined for greatness. With tears welling up, she revealed that it had always been his dream to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Sekyiwa emphasized that the star symbolized more than just Tupac’s impact on the music industry—it represented his lasting influence on the world. Through her tears, she spoke about the work and passion he had poured into making his dreams a reality, stating that his heavenly star would shine brighter on that day.

In addition to Sekyiwa’s speech, director Allen Hughes, who worked on the documentary series about Shakur, and writer Jamal Joseph also paid tribute to the late rapper. They highlighted Tupac’s global significance as a symbol of rebellion and inspiration for activists, comparing his impact to that of Malcolm X and Che Guevara.

Born in Harlem, New York City, and raised in Oakland, California, Tupac Shakur tragically died in 1996 at the age of 25, six days after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. Recognizing his contributions to art, culture, and the community, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted him in 2017 for his profound influence on hip-hop music and society.

Moreover, in May, the city council of Oakland unanimously voted to name a street in honor of Tupac Shakur, acknowledging his impact and the role of art and culture in driving social change. The commemorative street naming serves as a reminder of his contributions to Oakland and the wider community. Tupac’s legacy continues to resonate as a symbol of artistic expression and activism.

The recognition of Tupac Shakur’s legacy extends beyond the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the commemorative street naming in Oakland. His impact on music, culture, and activism continues to inspire and resonate with people around the world.

Tupac’s lyrics and artistry were a powerful reflection of the social and political issues of his time, addressing topics such as racism, police brutality, poverty, and inequality. His music became a voice for the marginalized and a call for change. Even today, his words resonate with a new generation fighting for justice and equality.

Beyond his music, Tupac’s influence as an activist and advocate for social change cannot be understated. He used his platform to shed light on the struggles and injustices faced by communities, particularly those in underserved areas. Tupac believed in empowering and uplifting his community, and he actively worked towards creating a better world.

His dedication to making a positive impact is further reflected in the work of the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation, which was established to support educational and artistic programs for young people. The foundation continues to carry on Tupac’s vision, inspiring and empowering the next generation to use their voices for change.

Tupac Shakur’s legacy goes far beyond his music and fame. He is remembered as an artist, a poet, an activist, and a symbol of resilience. His words and actions continue to resonate, reminding us of the importance of using our voices and talents to make a difference in the world.

As Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur accepted the star on behalf of her late brother, it was a poignant moment that showcased the enduring impact of Tupac’s legacy. His music lives on, his activism inspires, and his memory continues to be honored by fans, artists, and activists alike. Tupac Shakur’s influence will forever be felt, reminding us of the power of art, passion, and the pursuit of a more just and equitable society.