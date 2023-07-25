Connect with us

Singer Tori Kelly being treated for multiple blood clots after collapsing – ABC7 Los Angeles

Singer Tori Kelly is in the hospital being treated for multiple blood clots after collapsing while out with friends Sunday night.
Tori Kelly
Image Source: Singer Tori Kelly performs onstage at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the Las Vegas Village on September 19, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

I’m sorry to hear about Tori Kelly‘s health condition. Blood clots can be a serious medical issue and require prompt and careful treatment. As of now, it seems she is receiving medical attention and being closely monitored in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Hospital. The details of her condition beyond the presence of blood clots in her lungs, legs, and the search for potential clots around her heart are not yet fully known.

Tori Kelly’s journey in the music industry has been remarkable, from gaining popularity through YouTube to making her mark on “American Idol” and achieving Grammy recognition for her music. Her talent and achievements have garnered her a dedicated fanbase and admiration from the music community.

At this time, her health and recovery are the top priority, and fans and well-wishers are likely sending their thoughts and prayers for her well-being. The medical team at Cedars-Sinai Hospital will be working diligently to provide her with the best care possible.

As more information becomes available, I’m sure fans and the public will continue to support Tori Kelly and her family during this challenging time. Health issues can be unexpected and concerning, but with proper medical attention and support, many people can recover and resume their normal lives.

