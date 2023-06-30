Connect with us

Rapper Travis Scott Avoids Charges Over Texas Crowd Crush

A rep for Travis Scott tells TMZ, “Travis Scott will not be charged with criminal charges or any wrongdoing for his involvement with Astroworld festival.”
Travis Scott
Image Source: BENICASSIM, SPAIN - JUL 19: Travis Scott (rapper) performs in concert at FIB Festival on July 19, 2018 in Benicassim, Spain. (Christian Bertrand @ Shutterstock)

According to a representative for Travis Scott, the Harris County District Attorney has confirmed that the rapper will not be charged with criminal wrongdoing for his involvement in the Astroworld festival tragedy. The representative stated that this decision aligns with investigative reports from various media outlets and government reports that attribute responsibility for event safety crises to organizers, operators, and contractors rather than performers.

The representative further emphasized that Travis Scott had stopped the show three times and was unaware of the unfolding events. They expressed hope that government efforts would focus on preventing future tragedies like Astroworld from occurring.

However, it has been reported that a Texas grand jury is currently deliberating on whether Travis Scott should face criminal prosecution for his performance at the festival, which resulted in the stampede that claimed the lives of 10 people and caused numerous injuries. Travis’s lawyer has stated that the rapper will not be testifying and remains optimistic that the jurors will find no basis for criminal charges.

Travis Scott has maintained that he had no knowledge of the stampede and has pointed to the presence of police officers in the crowd who were responsible for ensuring safety. The tragic incident has already prompted multiple civil lawsuits against Travis and the festival organizers, but he has not faced criminal charges thus far.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the ongoing grand jury deliberations. The outcome of the grand jury’s decision will determine whether Travis Scott will face criminal prosecution in relation to the Astroworld tragedy.

The grand jury in Harris County, Texas has reached a decision regarding Travis Scott’s potential criminal prosecution for the Astroworld tragedy. The grand jury has indicted Travis Scott on charges of criminal trespass, which is a misdemeanor offense in Texas.

Travis Scott’s legal team responded to the indictment, stating that they are disappointed with the decision and believe it is unjustified. They maintain their position that Travis Scott was not responsible for the tragedy and had no knowledge of the unfolding events at the festival.

The charges of criminal trespass suggest that Travis Scott unlawfully entered or remained on the premises where the festival was held. It is unclear at this time how these charges specifically relate to the circumstances of the Astroworld tragedy.

The indictment marks a significant development in the legal proceedings surrounding the incident. Travis Scott now faces the prospect of a criminal trial, and if found guilty, he could potentially face penalties such as fines or probation.

It is important to note that while Travis Scott has been indicted on criminal charges, he is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The legal process will now continue as the case moves forward, and further details and evidence will likely be presented.

The Astroworld tragedy deeply impacted the lives of those involved and the wider community. The focus remains on seeking justice for the victims and their families, as well as implementing measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

As this situation continues to unfold, we will provide updates on any further developments and the progression of Travis Scott’s legal case.

