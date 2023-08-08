Connect with us

Natalie Portman and Husband Benjamin Millepied Are Separated, 'On the Outs' After His Affair

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Split Amidst Affair Reports
Published

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Split Amidst Affair Reports
Image Source: Natalie Portman @ Instagram

Gather ’round, folks, ’cause Hollywood’s love story has taken a twist that’s juicier than a ripe summer peach. Brace yourselves, ’cause Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied – the power couple that made our hearts skip a beat – have reportedly hit a bump in the road. Yep, the whispers are true, the duo’s split, and the tea’s been spilled.

Now, here’s the scoop: Rumor has it that Millepied’s strayed from the path, crossing into the territory of extramarital affairs. Oh, the drama! According to insiders, the news of his fling sent shockwaves through their relationship. They tried to weather the storm, and give their marriage a second chance, but it seems like they’re currently teetering on the edge.

And guess what? Last week, on their 11th wedding anniversary, eagle-eyed observers noticed that Portman was sans her wedding ring at an event in Sydney, Australia. A subtle hint that spoke volumes.

Let’s rewind a bit. Picture this: Natalie Portman, the Oscar-winning beauty, and Benjamin Millepied, the ballet maestro, danced their way into each other’s hearts on the set of “Black Swan” back in 2010. Sparks flew as he twirled her through ballet techniques, and Portman felt that electric jolt of connection. “This is the person,” she thought, and the rest was history.

Engagement bells chimed in 2010, and a year later, their bundle of joy, Aleph, entered the world. 2012 was their year to shine – they said their “I dos” and sealed their love. A second addition, Amalia, joined the family in 2017, and Millepied even choreographed his lady love in her film “Vox Lux.”

But oh, the winds of change blew in this June, as whispers of Millepied’s dalliance with a younger woman swept through the grapevine. Portman, strong and determined, decided to give trust a second chance, believing this brief affair meant nothing in the grand scheme of things.

Fast forward to today, and here we are – the Hollywood lovebirds, once soaring high, now face a fork in the road. It’s a twist worthy of a blockbuster movie, a tale of love, betrayal, and a quest for redemption. Will they find their way back to each other, or is this the final curtain call? Only time will tell, and the world watches with bated breath.

