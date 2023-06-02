Connect with us

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Photographer Together for the First Time, Fueling Romance Rumors

Sparks fly as Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are spotted together, igniting rumors of a potential romance.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

Whoa, hold up! Things between Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are getting steamy, adding fuel to the romance rumors that have been swirling around. It looks like they’re taking their relationship to the next level, and fans have been buzzing about it. With their connection through Chanel, folks have been speculating that it won’t be long before these two make their romance public.

Now, here’s the juicy scoop! Just recently, paparazzi caught Timothée and Kylie meeting each other’s families at a good ol’ backyard barbecue. How cute is that? It’s the first time they’ve been snapped together since those dating rumors ignited. They were strolling side by side outside Timothée’s swanky pad in Beverly Hills, rocking some laid-back tie-dye shirts. Talk about casual chic!

According to US Weekly, things are getting serious between these lovebirds. They’ve even decided to move in together! Yep, you heard that right. They’re squeezing in as much quality time as they can because Timothée’s heading back to New York soon to work on a Bob Dylan biopic. Gotta seize the moment, right?

But wait, there’s more! Our trusty spies over at Page Six managed to capture some incredible shots of Timothée and Kylie hanging out at that epic barbecue. And guess who else was there? None other than Kylie’s supermodel sis, Kendall Jenner, and Timothée’s sis, Pauline Chalamet. It was a real family affair! Kylie looked effortlessly cool in an all-black ensemble, rocking tights, a leather jacket, and some killer riding boots. Kendall kept it comfy in a black shirt, with her hair pulled back. And Pauline Chalamet went for that laid-back vibe, rocking a flannel shirt, white tee, and a casual hairdo.

These two have been linked since April, when a spicy blind item from DeuxMoi went viral. And ever since then, Kylie’s car has been spotted parked outside Timothée’s mansion more times than we can count. They’ve also been enjoying some low-key dates, keeping things hush-hush.

So, buckle up, folks! It seems like Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are turning up the heat on their relationship. We’ll have to keep our eyes peeled for more sizzling moments from this super stylish duo. Love is definitely in the air!

