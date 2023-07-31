Jonas Brothers Announce 50 New Tour Dates, Including North America, Europe and Australia

Attention, Jonas Brothers fans! If you missed out on tickets to their upcoming concert, don’t worry, because the trio has some exciting news. Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas have added a whopping 50 dates to The Tour, extending the excitement well into 2024. Their tour will cover North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, giving fans all over the world a chance to experience their electrifying performances.

The Tour will feature hits from their impressive discography, spanning five albums dating back to 2006. Kicking off with two shows at New York’s iconic Yankee Stadium on August 12-13, the brothers have now added 27 new shows to the North American leg, with five of these exciting concerts taking place in Canada.

In 2024, the Jonas Brothers will head to Australia and New Zealand from February to March, spreading their musical magic to new audiences. The European leg of the tour will take place from May to June, and it’s especially noteworthy as they’ll be visiting countries like Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, Northern Ireland, Hamburg, Lyon, Munich, and Norway for the very first time in their career.

For those eager to secure their spot at the concerts in North America, Live Nation’s Verified Fan presale is currently open and will run until Monday, July 31, at 10 p.m. ET. Fans selected for the presale will have the opportunity to purchase tickets starting on Thursday, August 3. The general ticket onsale begins on Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m. local time. European local presales start on August 2, with the general onsale following on August 4. As for Australia and New Zealand, their local presales start on August 4, with the general onsale beginning on August 8.

Whether you’ve been a fan since their early days or recently discovered their music, the Jonas Brothers’ extended tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for music lovers worldwide. Don’t miss this chance to catch the talented trio live and witness the magic of their electrifying performances!

Get ready to dance, sing, and groove to the tunes of the Jonas Brothers as they embark on this extended musical journey across the globe. Fans are beyond excited to witness the brothers’ magnetic stage presence, their infectious energy, and their timeless hits that have been the soundtrack of many lives for years.

The Tour promises to be a celebration of their musical evolution, taking fans on a nostalgic trip through their chart-topping classics while introducing them to new tracks that showcase their growth as artists. From the early days of “Year 3000” and “S.O.S” to recent fan favorites like “Sucker” and “What A Man Gotta Do,” every moment of the concert will be filled with joy, laughter, and pure musical bliss.

As the brothers kick off their tour with two unforgettable nights at Yankee Stadium, the excitement will be palpable, setting the tone for what’s to come in the following months. Each show will be a spectacular spectacle, featuring stunning visuals, dazzling lights, and of course, the unparalleled talents of the Jonas Brothers on full display.

For fans in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and beyond, this tour is a dream come true. It’s a chance to witness the Jonas Brothers’ magic in person, an opportunity that they’ve been eagerly waiting for. The brothers’ first-time performances in several European countries add a special touch to the tour, creating unforgettable memories for both the band and their enthusiastic audiences.

The journey to secure tickets will be filled with anticipation and excitement as fans sign up for the Verified Fan presale, eagerly awaiting the moment they can secure their spot in the crowd. And when that moment finally arrives, the rush of emotions will be overwhelming, knowing that they’ll soon be sharing the same space with their musical idols.

The Jonas Brothers’ music has always been about bringing people together, spreading love, and creating lasting memories. With this extended tour, they’re taking that mission to a whole new level, reaching out to fans all over the world and leaving a trail of joy in their wake.

So, get ready to be part of an unforgettable experience as the Jonas Brothers take the stage and ignite the hearts of millions with their music. The countdown to The Tour has begun, and the world is ready to dance to the rhythm of the Jonas Brothers!