Johnny Depp Pledges $1 Million Defamation Case Settlement to Charity

In a gesture of goodwill, actor Johnny Depp has announced that he will be donating a portion of his settlement from his defamation case with Amber Heard to five separate charities. According to a source close to Depp, Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society, and Amazonia Fund Alliance will each receive donations of $200,000, totaling $1 million.

The Amazonia Fund Alliance is a collective of nonprofits and sustainability-driven companies that focus on protecting and supporting Indigenous communities in the Amazon. Red Feather works towards developing housing solutions for American Indigenous communities, while Make-A-Film Foundation partners with Hollywood talent to grant wishes to children with serious or life-threatening medical conditions.

The Painted Turtle, co-founded by Paul Newman, is a free summer camp for children with life-threatening and chronic illnesses, located near Lake Elizabeth in California. Tetiaroa Society, on the other hand, is dedicated to the natural and cultural conservation of the Marlon Brando-leased atoll near Tahiti.

This donation is part of a larger settlement agreement between Heard and Depp, announced in December of last year, which awarded Depp $10 million and Heard $2 million. Depp’s attorneys, Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez, expressed their satisfaction with closing this chapter and bringing the truth to light.

Heard, in an Instagram statement, explained that she decided to settle to avoid further legal battles, expressing her disappointment with the American legal system and the toll the process had taken on her resources and well-being.

The defamation case arose after Depp filed a $50 million lawsuit against Heard in 2019 over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, detailing her experiences with sexual assault and harassment. In May 2022, a jury ruled in Depp’s favor on three claims and against him on one, awarding him over $10 million. The verdict was later appealed by both parties before the settlement was publicly announced.

Johnny Depp’s decision to donate a significant portion of his settlement to these charitable organizations highlights his commitment to making a positive impact and supporting causes that align with his values. The donations will undoubtedly aid these organizations in their ongoing efforts to make a difference in the lives of others.

