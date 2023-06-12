Jessica Chastain Stuns in Gucci at the 2023 Tony Awards (VIDEO)

Jessica Chastain certainly turned heads at the 2023 Tony Awards with her stunning choice of gown. The custom Gucci strapless dress she wore showcased a beautiful combination of three shades of yellow. Despite the potential challenge of yellow overpowering her red hair, Chastain expertly selected hues that complemented her skin tone.

The gown’s fit was impeccable, hugging her figure in all the right places. The embellishments that cascaded down the center added a touch of elegance and glamour to the ensemble. The standout feature of the outfit was the exquisite cape, which added a touch of drama and sophistication.

Surprisingly, the Gucci necklace worn by Chastain also caught attention and contributed to the overall glamorous appeal. Initially, it appeared as though it was part of the dress itself, seamlessly blending into the design.

Chastain’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, deserves praise for curating this impeccable look. The hair stylist, Renato Campora, and makeup artist, Kristofer Buckle, also played significant roles in enhancing Chastain’s natural beauty and ensuring she radiated confidence on the red carpet.

With her bold and captivating fashion choices, Jessica Chastain continues to make a statement on the red carpet, solidifying her status as a style icon in the industry.