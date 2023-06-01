Connect with us

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Buy Incredible $60 Million Home with 24 Bathrooms and Jaw-Dropping Amenities

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly splurged $60 million on an extravagant home that boasts 24 bathrooms and astonishing amenities.

Published

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Amazon Studios' World premiere of 'AIR' held at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, USA on March 27, 2023.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Amazon Studios' World premiere of 'AIR' held at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, USA on March 27, 2023. Credit: Tinseltown/Shutterstock

Hold onto your hats, folks, because after 84 years of house hunting (okay, maybe it wasn’t that long, but it sure felt like it), Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally snagged themselves a massive mansion in Beverly Hills.

And get this, they splurged a whopping $60 million in cold, hard cash to make it their own. Can you even wrap your head around that? I know I can’t!

So the amenities are as follows:

  • Wine room
  • Whiskey lounge
  • Cinema
  • Spa
  • Nail salon
  • Sauna
  • Massage room
  • Indoor pickleball court
  • Boxing ring
  • Sports lounge (that’s where I’d hang out)
  • 2-bedroom guard house
  • 12 bedrooms
  • 15 fireplaces
  • And 24 bathrooms. I repeat: 24 BATHROOMS.

According to the ever-reliable TMZ, this place is a dream come true. And let me tell you, it’s got some seriously casual amenities. We’re talking the kind of stuff that’ll make your jaw drop. Now, brace yourselves for this… Okay, it’s got… Well, we don’t really know what it’s got because TMZ didn’t spill the beans on the specifics. But trust me, it’s gonna be fabulous. I mean, with that price tag, it better be!

But here’s the kicker, folks. J.Lo and Ben didn’t just grab this mansion at any old price. No, no! They struck a “deal” because apparently, this swanky abode was originally listed back in 2018 for a jaw-dropping $135 million! Can you believe it? But hey, times change, and so do prices. In 2023, it was re-listed for a more modest $75 million, and that’s when our power couple swooped in to seal the deal. Talk about getting a bargain!

Now, here’s the exciting part. TMZ is reporting that things are in full swing over at J.Lo and Ben’s new digs. Movers are buzzing around, unpacking all their fancy furniture, and making this place their own. Can you imagine the excitement? I bet there’s an army of workers transforming that mansion into a true love nest fit for a Hollywood power couple. The anticipation is real!

Back in November of 2022, J.Lo spilled the beans to Vogue about blending their households and putting their kids first. She talked about how important it is to handle the transition with care, especially since they’re dealing with teenagers. But you know what? It seems like everything is going swimmingly so far. She wants to create a harmonious family dynamic where her kids and Ben’s kids become allies. It’s all about love, care, and different perspectives coming together to create a beautiful tapestry of blended family bliss.

So, there you have it, folks. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have found their dream home after what feels like a century of searching. They’ve splurged $60 million in cash, scored a “deal,” and now they’re making this mansion their own. It’s an exciting chapter in their lives, blending their families and creating a harmonious home. Let’s raise a glass and toast to Bennifer and their incredible new abode. May it be filled with love, laughter, and plenty of unforgettable moments!

