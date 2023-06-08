Jay Johnston, ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actor, Charged in Connection with Capitol Riot

The arrest and charges against actor and comedian Jay Johnston for his involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol have sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Known for his roles in popular shows like “Mr. Show,” “Better Call Saul,” and “Bob’s Burgers,” Johnston now faces serious legal consequences.

According to prosecutors, Johnston is accused of felony civil disorder, as well as charges of disorderly conduct, trespassing, and blocking passage through the Capitol area. The FBI’s affidavit states that he participated in a mass push against police in a tunnel on the west side of the Capitol, where some of the most violent clashes of the riot occurred.

Allegedly, Johnston not only took part in the assault on the officers but also encouraged others to join the chaos. He was seen assisting rioters in washing chemical spray out of their eyes and passing a stolen police riot shield to others in the mob. After the events, he texted someone to downplay the severity of the situation, describing it as a mess but denying it was an attack.

The #FBI is still seeking information on people who took part in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you know this individual, visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. Refer to photo 247 in your tip. pic.twitter.com/CetMHzU190 — FBI (@FBI) March 4, 2021

The FBI initially released pictures of Johnston in March 2021, seeking the public’s help in identifying him. Johnston’s attorney information was not immediately available in court records.

The consequences of Johnston’s actions have extended beyond legal repercussions. The Daily Beast reported in late 2021 that he was fired from his role as the voice of Jimmy Pesto on the animated series “Bob’s Burgers” due to his involvement in the riot.

Before this incident, Jay Johnston had made a name for himself in the comedy scene, particularly through his work on “Mr. Show” and “The Sarah Silverman Program.” However, his recent actions have tarnished his reputation and brought him into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

As federal law enforcement continues to pursue arrests related to the Capitol attack, Johnston’s case serves as a reminder of the ongoing consequences faced by those involved in the violent events of that day.