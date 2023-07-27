Ethan Slater Files for Divorce From Lilly Jay Amid Ariana Grande Romance

The reported romance between Ariana Grande and her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater has become a hot topic of discussion. However, recent developments have added more complexity to the situation. Slater has reportedly filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Lilly Jay, with whom he had been married for five years and shares a son.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Slater filed for divorce in New York City without stating an official reason for the split. While sources have shed some light on the situation, emotions seem to be running high among the parties involved.

A source close to Slater and Grande shared that they are trying to “lay low and be respectful” of their exes as they pursue their new relationship. The romantic quagmire surrounding the couple’s split from their previous partners has been the subject of much speculation and attention from the media.

While Grande and Slater’s reported romance was made public recently, it appears that both of them were already single when they began seeing each other. Gomez, Grande’s ex-husband, reportedly started dating again after their separation in January, with Grande’s blessing. On the other hand, Slater informed his wife about his decision to divorce her just days before the news of him and Grande dating broke.

The situation has garnered different reactions from the parties involved. Jay, Slater’s estranged wife, was reportedly “completely blindsided” by his decision to end their marriage, and sources say she is devastated. Gomez, on the other hand, has been described as devastated as well and would still love to win Grande back.

As the drama unfolds, Slater has gone private on Instagram, and Grande has deleted all their wedding photos, indicating that they may be trying to keep things private amidst the media attention. However, fans have noticed interactions between Grande and Slater in social media posts and photographs that have added to the speculation.

As of now, none of the parties involved have officially commented on the situation. The circumstances surrounding their respective divorces and new relationships remain a topic of interest and discussion among fans and the media alike. It remains to be seen how this romantic entanglement will continue to unfold in the public eye.