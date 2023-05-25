Connect with us

Cher Says Tina Tuner Was ‘Really Happy’ When She Visited Her Shortly Before Death

Cher opened up about her visit with Tina Turner prior to her passing, sharing a touching account of Turner’s joyful state together.
Published

Cher
Cher. Credit: Tinseltown/Shutterstock

Cher is reminiscing about her precious moments with the one and only Tina Turner!

Just the other day, the dazzling “Believe” singer, who’s still rocking it at 77, spilled the beans that she had the privilege of spending quality time with the iconic Tina before her passing at the age of 83. According to her publicist, Bernard Doherty, Tina sadly succumbed to a “long illness.” May she rest in peace.

Cher, pouring her heart out to MSNBC, shared the beautiful story of reconnecting with her old pal at Tina’s home in Zurich, Switzerland. Despite her illness, the late songstress had a twinkle in her eye and a contagious joy.

Knowing how precious their friendship was, Cher made it a point to visit Tina and let her know she was cherished. She said, “I thought, ‘I need to invest this time into our friendship so she knows we still care.'” And boy, did it make Tina happy!

Tina, initially saying she couldn’t spend too much time together, ended up spending hours upon hours laughing and having a blast. They created memories that will forever shine bright, all while Tina fought her silent battle with illness.

Now, the exact cause of Tina’s passing hasn’t been revealed yet. But let me tell you, she had faced health challenges for quite some time. It all started back in 1978 when she was diagnosed with hypertension, and life threw more obstacles her way.

In 2013, just weeks after tying the knot with her hubby Erwin Bach, Tina suffered a stroke. It was a tough blow, but she didn’t let it break her spirit. She tried various treatments, including homeopathic remedies, but unfortunately, her condition worsened, leading to total kidney failure.

Thankfully, her loving husband Erwin stepped in and selflessly donated his own kidney to Tina in April 2017. The procedure was a success, but Tina still battled mild symptoms like nausea and dizziness.

During their recent meeting, Cher noticed that Tina had a dialysis machine at home. But despite the struggles, Tina remained strong. Cher admired her resilience, saying she fought her sickness for an incredibly long time.

However, Cher shared that Tina had confided in her towards the end, expressing her readiness to move on. She said, “‘I’m really ready. I just don’t want to put up with this anymore.'” Cher understood her friend’s feelings and respected her decision.

Now, let’s take a trip down memory lane. Tina Turner, often hailed as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” and Cher, the fabulous diva herself, joined forces back in the ’70s, igniting the stage with their immense talent. They crossed paths when Tina was still in a tumultuous marriage with her abusive first husband, Ike.

But when Tina finally broke free from that toxic relationship in 1978, her spirit soared, and her bond with Cher grew stronger. Cher couldn’t contain her excitement, witnessing Tina take a deep breath and embrace her newfound freedom. Their friendship blossomed, and they became incredibly close.

During their time together, Tina gifted Cher a pair of high-heeled shoes bearing her name—an iconic keepsake from the legend herself. Cher cherishes that gesture to this day.

Tina Turner, a force to be reckoned with, never backed down from a challenge. She faced life head-on, giving it her all. Cher admires her unwavering determination, saying, “She might not have won every battle, but she fought every war.” Tina fought tirelessly for her beliefs, inspiring those around her.

In their friendship, both Cher and Tina drew strength from one another. They were each other’s pillars of support, empowering and encouraging one another. Cher fondly remembers the moments when Tina uplifted her, just as she did for Tina.

So, as we bid farewell to the remarkable Tina Turner, let’s celebrate her incredible life and the friendship she shared with the incomparable Cher. Their bond was a source of inspiration, reminding us all of the power of friendship and the strength we find in each other.

