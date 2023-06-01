Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

Bruce Willis’ Daughter Reveals The Family Missed Early Signs of His Dementia

In a heartfelt revelation, the daughter of Bruce Willis has disclosed that their family missed early signs of his dementia.

Avatar photo

Published

bruce willis and family at the Hollywood walk of fame.
Bruce Willis with his family and friends at the Ceremony honoring Bruce Willis with the 2,321st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, CA. Credit: s_bukley/Shutterstock

Tallulah Willis, the 29-year-old daughter of actor Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has opened up about her father’s health struggles in an emotional essay for Vogue.

In February, it was revealed that the 68-year-old actor had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a progressive neurological disorder that affects cognition and behavior. This came after Willis announced his retirement from acting in March 2022 due to an aphasia diagnosis, which affects the ability to express and understand language.

Tallulah Willis shared that she had suspected her father’s illness for a long time, noting that it initially manifested as a vague unresponsiveness that was attributed to Hollywood hearing loss. As the symptoms progressed, she sometimes took it personally, thinking her father had lost interest in her. She reflected on her own struggles with body dysmorphia and a borderline personality disorder diagnosis, adding that her adolescent brain tortured itself with thoughts of not being beautiful or interesting enough for her parents.

Bruce Willis shares three daughters, Tallulah, Scout (31), and Rumer (34), with his ex-wife Demi Moore. He also has two young daughters, Mabel (11) and Evelyn (9), with his current wife, Emma Heming Willis.

Tallulah’s essay sheds light on the impact of her father’s health struggles on their family and highlights her own journey of self-discovery and acceptance.

In this article:, ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Phillip Schofield Phillip Schofield

Celebrity

Phillip Schofield Dropped as Prince’s Trust ambassador

In a surprising development, Phillip Schofield has been dropped as an ambassador for the Prince's Trust.

6 mins ago
al pacino al pacino

Celebrity

Al Pacino, 83, is Expecting a Baby with His 29-Year-Old Girlfriend, Noor Alfallah

Here comes the most exciting news, Al Pacino, at the age of 83, is anticipating parenthood with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

21 hours ago

TV & Film

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Review: Everything You Need to Know

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is the latest installment in the beloved Spider-Man franchise, and it delivers an exhilarating and visually stunning experience that captivates...

21 hours ago
carrie underwood performing. carrie underwood performing.

Music

Axl Rose Superfan Carrie Underwood to Open for Guns N’ Roses in a Highly Anticipated Collaboration

In a highly anticipated collaboration, Axl Rose superfan Carrie Underwood is set to open for Guns N' Roses.

21 hours ago
Taika Waititi arrives for Disney's 'The Lion King' World Premiere on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, CA Taika Waititi arrives for Disney's 'The Lion King' World Premiere on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, CA

TV & Film

Taika Waititi Shares First Update on Screenplay for New Star Wars Movie

In an exciting Star Wars update, director Taika Waititi has shared some insights on the progress of the screenplay for his upcoming film.

22 hours ago
Lead singer Matt Healy of the English indie-rock band The 1975 performs during their Halloween show in Pittsburgh Monday, October 31 at Stage AE. Lead singer Matt Healy of the English indie-rock band The 1975 performs during their Halloween show in Pittsburgh Monday, October 31 at Stage AE.

Celebrity

Matty Healy Brushes Off Concerns Over Controversial Podcast: ‘It Holds No Significance’

Matty Healy, in response to concerns over his controversial podcast, brushes off the criticism, stating that it holds no significance.

22 hours ago
Benedict Cumberbatch attends The Power of the Dog premiere during 59th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall Benedict Cumberbatch attends The Power of the Dog premiere during 59th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall

Celebrity

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Home Targeted in Knife Attack by Man Wielding Fish Knife

Benedict Cumberbatch's home was targeted in a knife attack by a man wielding a fish knife.

22 hours ago

Music

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Review: KNTY Couture and Queer Homages

From gag worthy outfits to stunning visuals, Beyoncé stuns the crowd at the Edinburgh show of the Renaissance Tour.

2 days ago
beyonce and Jay-Z beyonce and Jay-Z

Celebrity

Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Tina Turner with Electrifying Performance of ‘River Deep – Mountain High’

Beyoncé pays a powerful tribute to Tina Turner with an electrifying performance of 'River Deep – Mountain High.'

2 days ago
Yellowjackets season 2 finale. Yellowjackets season 2 finale.

TV & Film

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Ending Explained: Unraveling All the Twists and Turns from the Intriguing Finale

The Season 2 finale of 'Yellowjackets' delves into a world of intrigue, unraveling the twists and turns that have captivated audiences throughout the series.

2 days ago
Chanel Iman gets engaged. Chanel Iman gets engaged.

Celebrity

Pregnant Chanel Iman Gets Engaged to Davon Godchaux on Romantic Babymoon in Italy

Model Chanel Iman, who is currently pregnant, has announced her engagement to Davon Godchaux during a romantic babymoon in Italy.

2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers and Miles Teller at the Taylor Swift concert. Aaron Rodgers and Miles Teller at the Taylor Swift concert.

Celebrity

Aaron Rodgers Enjoys ‘Incredible’ Taylor Swift Weekend at His New MetLife Stadium Home

Aaron Rodgers recently enjoyed an "incredible" weekend at his new MetLife Stadium home, accompanied by Taylor Swift.

2 days ago