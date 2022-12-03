Connect with us

‘Bullet Train’ Parents Guide: Is Bullet Train appropriate for kids?

Bullet Train, Bullet Train plot, Bullet Train netflix,
Image Credit: Netflix

The action-packed Brad Pitt starrer film is here, and it will premiere on Netflix on 3 December 2022. So is it okay to watch the movie with your kids? Is it a family movie? We’ve answered everything you need to know by sharing the parental guidance and age ratings.

The film follows Pitt, who plays the role of Ladybug, an ill-fated assassin tasked with retrieving a suitcase full of cash from a fast-moving bullet train. But when Ladybug discovers that there are other assassins on the train with missions related to him, he faces a dilemma. Ladybug puts an end to his bad luck and completes the quest. Is it possible? Find out by watching Bullet Train on Netflix.

The movie’s official synopsis reads, “Ladybug is an unlucky assassin who’s determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs have gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans as his latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe- – all with connected yet conflicting objectives on the world’s fastest train.”

Suppose you were planning to watch a movie with your family and kids. In that case, we recommend not watching it because it is rated R. It is suitable for ages above 17. The movie is age rated because of bloody violence, pervasive language and brief sexuality. The movie features a lot of big weapons and sloppy fights, so it’s better to keep your kids occupied with something children-friendly while you enjoy the action film.

