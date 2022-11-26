Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 277, Updates, Release Date And More

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a highly famous Japanese manga sequence that is a spin-off and a sequel to Kishimoto’s Naruto, which pursues the exploits of Naruto Uzumaki’s son, Boruto Uzumaki, and his ninja squad.

The series based on this made its debut on TV Tokyo on April 5, 2017, and circulated every Wednesday at 5:55 PM JST. The show has released 276 episodes, with the latest released on November 20, 2022, called “Welcome to the Maze”. It was directed by Nozomi Fukui and written by Masaya Honda.

The anime has been a popular series among fans and has been voted the ninth-best anime exhibit of Spring 2017. The manga has also been well accepted in Japan; the collections appeared as leading sellers numerous times.

The series took off with a teenager named Boruto Uzumaki, who is seen confronting an opponent called Kawaki during the demolition of his village. The plot thickens with an anecdote of occurrences in Boruto: Naruto the Movie with extra scope. Being the son of the Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, he feels furious over his father positioning the village before his home. At that time, Boruto becomes an associate of a ninja crew directed by Naruto’s protégé.

The upcoming episode, i.e., episode 277, is titled “Disappearing Lives” and is scheduled to be broadcasted on November 27, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. Through this title, fans can conclude that the investigation will pertain to candles for some motive while they stand in the dark. The episode will be functional for fans online on streaming outlets like Crunchyroll and FUNimation.