‘Bones and All’ Cast and Character Guide

Bones and All is a film audiences worldwide can’t wait to see. There are many things audiences look forward to seeing in Bones and All. But none of these things surpass that of the film’s talented cast, as its actresses and actors are all anyone is talking about these days.

Timothée Chalamet stars in Bones and All and is said to have given an outstanding performance in the film. So much so that many are ready to begin his Oscar campaign. However, it is safe to say that Timothée Chalamet could not have done it all without his co-star, Taylor Russell.

The Cast of Bones and All cast

Taylor Russell is Maren, the female lead. Maren is a young girl captivated by a love that feels all too good to be true.

In addition to Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, the cast of Bones and All includes:

Michael Stuhlbarg as Jake

David Gordon Green as Brad

Mark Rylance as Sully

Chloë Sevigny as Janelle

Jessica Harper as Barbara Kerns

Sean Bridgers as Barry Cook

Anna Cobb as Kayla

Kendle Coffey as Sherry

Ellie Parker as Jackie

Madeleine Hall as Kim

The official trailer for Bones and All is below:

