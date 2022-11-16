Bob’s Burgers Episode Recap: “Ready Player Gene”

Bob’s Burgers involves one of the most loved cartoon families. However, there can be some discrepancies when it comes to the Belcher family.

We rarely see episodes based on specific characters. Although some episodes focused on Bob and Linda, there aren’t many episodes focused on Gene. So, the show revolves around Tina and Louise in more singular-focused episodes.

Bob’s Burgers recap: “Ready Player Gene”

The episode starts with the kids realizing there’s going to be a virtual reality arcade beside the restaurant, and it’s beginning tomorrow, with Bob and Gene being super excited. The excitement diminishes when they realize it’s $45 an hour to play, and Gene wishes for it so badly that he decides to pay for it himself and proposes to pay for Bob.

Before going, Gene has a fantastic dream about playing VR and winning everything. The next day, the two head over and play Mountain Climber, and it goes badly, and they go to a VR jet-ski game which doesn’t go any better.

Bob attempts to get a refund since the games are buggy, but the worker decides to give them a free hour tomorrow since the games “will be” better. After leaving, Gene feels super disappointed, but Bob clarifies that they can play again tomorrow.

The day after, Bob and Gene return to play Beat Baking, leaving them both disappointed, and they’re stuck with the VR headsets on as the worker is busy on the phone outside. Ultimately, Bob explains that he feels horrible and wishes Gene to have a good time. They end up switching around until he arrives, but Gene ends up having fun which is all Bob needs.

Meanwhile, Louise and Tina decide to make a menu tower. It begins small before they finally commit and want it to reach the roof. It was all great until Louise became nervous and asked Tina to put the final pieces on top. They’re both nervous, so they ask Teddy to do it, but they finish it together, and the tower finally touches the ceiling.

