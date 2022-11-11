‘Black Panther 2’ Soundtrack: What Songs Play in Wakanda Forever? [All Songs]

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a film that every marvel fan has been waiting to see ever since the original instalment, Black Panther premiered back in 2018. One of the things we are the most excited about, is the Black Panther 2 soundtrack. Read one to find out more about what songs are featured in the new movie.

What songs play in Black Panther 2?

This Ryan Coogler-led franchise, Black Panther, deserves nothing but the highest praise not only because of its action-packed battles, gorgeous aesthetics, and riveting storylines but also because of the musical masterpieces that help all these aspects flourish that much more.

Without further ado, here are all the songs featured in the Black Panther 2 soundtrack.

All Soundtracks of Black Panther 2

“La Vida” – Snow Tha Product, E-40

“Coming Back For You” – Fireboy DML

“They Want It, But No” – Tobe Nwigwe, Fat Nwigwe

“Love & Loyalty (Believe)” – Sino Msolo, DBN Gogo, Young Stunna, Kamo Mphela, Busiswa

“Alone” – Burna Boy

“Laayli’ kuxa’ano’one” – Adn Maya Colectivo, Pat Boy, Yaalen K’uj, All Mayan Winik

“Limoncello” – OG DAYV, Future

“Anya Mmiri” – CKay, PinkPantheress

“No Woman No Cry” – Tems

“Árboles Bajo El Mar” – Vivir Quintana, Mare Advertencia Lirika

“Con La Brisa” – Foudeqush, Ludwig Goransson

“Interlude” – Stormzy

“Inframundo” – Blue Rojo

“No Digas Mi Nombre” – Calle x Vida, Foudeqush

“Mi Pueblo” – Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot

“Wake Up” – Bloody Civilian, Rema

“Pantera” – Aleman, Rema

“Jele” – DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna, Busiswa