Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Best Eddie Redmayne Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

Avatar photo

Published

Eddie Redmayne, Eddie Redmayne Netflix,Eddie Redmayne the good nurse
Image Credit: Netflix

We’re close to demanding Netflix to add more of Eddie Redmayne’s best movies on its streaming service. (Their failure to add The Yellow Handkerchief is excusable, but we draw the line at The Theory of Everything not being part of their current lineup!)

When we realized our favorite shows were no longer available on Netflix, we took a deep breath to relax for a moment. Although this happened, we still have several other titles to stream when we want them. We’ll need a few more titles sooner than later, though.

Best Eddie Redmayne movies streaming on Netflix

One of Eddie Redmayne’s best films, The Trial of the Chicago 7, is a Netflix original. This is all the more reason why we want to take the time to plug this title.

This movie talks about a historical trial that shook the nation. Seven protestors who were originally sentenced to an unfair and unjust punishment based on false grounds of riot incitement have been pardoned after the national outcry and, most importantly, the undying spirit of the accused protestors.

See all this and more in the official trailer for The Trial of the Chicago 7 below.

When you watch The Trail of the Chicago 7 streaming on Netflix, you’ll see the power of great acting. But don’t just stop there—after you find out about the guilt or innocence of our protagonists, you should check out some of Eddie Redmayne’s other excellent films on Netflix. There’s The Danish Girl, Les Miserables, and The Good Nurse.

The majority of Eddie Redmayne’s films make us speechless in one way or another, but this Netflix movie made us feel different. The way the English actor made us feel after watching this movie is distinctive and rare.

Perhaps you’ll feel the same as you check out the official trailer for The Good Nurse here.

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, The Conjuring Netflix, Netflix The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, The Conjuring Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

‘The Conjuring’ Movies: Are They Available to Watch on Netflix?

Plenty of horror movies will get you in the Halloween spirit. But if you’re looking for one of the best, we recommend The Conjuring....

5 mins ago
elite, elite season 7, elite new season, elite Netflix elite, elite season 7, elite new season, elite Netflix

Entertainment

‘Elite’ Season 7: Filming Update, Expected Release Date, Cast, and More

This week, Netflix dropped a short video that revealed their new season of “Elite” is set to premiere on October 25, and the show’s...

9 mins ago
The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast

Entertainment

Netflix’s ‘The Good Nurse’: What Drugs Did Charles Cullen Use to Kill His Patients?

Watch The Good Nurse on Netflix if you want a thrilling movie experience. This movie tells the true story of nurse Charles Cullen, who...

12 mins ago
The Upshaws, The Upshaws cast, The Upshaws plot, The Upshaws Netflix The Upshaws, The Upshaws cast, The Upshaws plot, The Upshaws Netflix

Entertainment

Netflix Confirms Sitcom ‘The Upshaws’ Will Return for a Third Season

Netflix has announced that the hilarious sitcom “The Upshaws,” starring comedian Wanda Sykes, will be returning for two more seasons! The upcoming third season...

18 mins ago
The Lying Life of Adults, The Lying Life of Adults cast, The Lying Life of Adults plot, The Lying Life of Adults Netflix The Lying Life of Adults, The Lying Life of Adults cast, The Lying Life of Adults plot, The Lying Life of Adults Netflix

Entertainment

‘Lying Life of Adults’ Release Date, Cast, Synopsis and Everything Else We Know

What’s coming next to Netflix next year? A new European drama called The Lying Life of Adults. It’s based on the book by Elena...

21 hours ago
The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast

Entertainment

‘The Good Nurse’: How was Charles Cullen Finally Caught?

After being released in select theaters on October 19, The Good Nurse finally arrives on Netflix on October 26, and subscribers are ready to...

21 hours ago
The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse cast, The Good Nurse plot, The Good Nurse trailer, The Good Nurse Netflix The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse cast, The Good Nurse plot, The Good Nurse trailer, The Good Nurse Netflix

Entertainment

‘The Good Nurse’: Is Parkfield Memorial Hospital a Real Place?

The Good Nurse is now streaming on Netflix. This film covers the true story of Amy Loughren, a nurse who assisted police in catching...

21 hours ago
Cabinet of Curiosities, Cabinet of Curiosities trailer, Cabinet of Curiosities cast, Cabinet of Curiosities plot Cabinet of Curiosities, Cabinet of Curiosities trailer, Cabinet of Curiosities cast, Cabinet of Curiosities plot

Entertainment

Who’s in Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’? [Full Cast List]

You’re probably wondering who’s in the cast of the new Guillermo Del Toro TV show, Cabinet of Curiosities. As always, we’ve got you covered:...

21 hours ago
Jessica Chastain, Jessica Chastain movies, Jessica Chastain Netflix Jessica Chastain, Jessica Chastain movies, Jessica Chastain Netflix

Entertainment

5 Best Jessica Chastain Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

Jessica Chastain is a remarkable individual who always performs at her best, no matter what project she’s working on. This actress has a wide...

21 hours ago
Blockbuster, Blockbuster Netflix, netflix Blockbuster, Blockbuster Netflix, netflix

Entertainment

‘Blockbuster’ by Netflix: Where is the Last Blockbuster Video Store?

Get ready because there’s nothing on your calendar on Nov. 3 except for the new Netflix comedy series, Blockbuster. They have ten 30-minute episodes,...

21 hours ago
The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast

Entertainment

Where is Amy Loughren from ‘The Good Nurse’ Now?

Based on a true story, The Good Nurse stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne as Amy Loughren and Charles Cullen, two nurses whom forge...

22 hours ago
Cabinet of Curiosities, Cabinet of Curiosities trailer, Cabinet of Curiosities cast, Cabinet of Curiosities plot Cabinet of Curiosities, Cabinet of Curiosities trailer, Cabinet of Curiosities cast, Cabinet of Curiosities plot

Entertainment

Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ Episode Release Schedule [Dates]

Are you watching Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities? I hope so because the first two episodes are now streaming on Netflix. There are...

22 hours ago