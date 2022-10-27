Best Eddie Redmayne Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

We’re close to demanding Netflix to add more of Eddie Redmayne’s best movies on its streaming service. (Their failure to add The Yellow Handkerchief is excusable, but we draw the line at The Theory of Everything not being part of their current lineup!)

When we realized our favorite shows were no longer available on Netflix, we took a deep breath to relax for a moment. Although this happened, we still have several other titles to stream when we want them. We’ll need a few more titles sooner than later, though.

Best Eddie Redmayne movies streaming on Netflix

One of Eddie Redmayne’s best films, The Trial of the Chicago 7, is a Netflix original. This is all the more reason why we want to take the time to plug this title.

This movie talks about a historical trial that shook the nation. Seven protestors who were originally sentenced to an unfair and unjust punishment based on false grounds of riot incitement have been pardoned after the national outcry and, most importantly, the undying spirit of the accused protestors.

See all this and more in the official trailer for The Trial of the Chicago 7 below.

When you watch The Trail of the Chicago 7 streaming on Netflix, you’ll see the power of great acting. But don’t just stop there—after you find out about the guilt or innocence of our protagonists, you should check out some of Eddie Redmayne’s other excellent films on Netflix. There’s The Danish Girl, Les Miserables, and The Good Nurse.

The majority of Eddie Redmayne’s films make us speechless in one way or another, but this Netflix movie made us feel different. The way the English actor made us feel after watching this movie is distinctive and rare.

Perhaps you’ll feel the same as you check out the official trailer for The Good Nurse here.