‘Baking It’ Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date

Published

Baking It, Baking It season 2, Baking It new season, Baking It peacock
Image Credit: Peacock

Baking It is a cooking reality television show that is the spinoff of NBC’s series, Making It. It was announced in 2021 and made its debut on Peacock on December 2, 2021. The first season concluded in six episodes and was renewed for another run On October 25, 2022. The second season will premiere on NBC on December 12, 2022, at 10 PM Eastern Time.

Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg co-host the episodes. Rudolph is known for being part of the NBC comedy show Saturday Night Live, 50 First Dates, and more. Samberg is known as a member of the comedy music group The Lonely Island and was also part of Saturday Night Live. Unfortunately, in this upcoming season, Amy Poehler will replace Samberg. She is a known comedian, actress, writer, producer, and director. She has worked on projects including Parks and Recreation, Monsters vs. Aliens, Russian Doll, and many more.

In the first episode of season 2, the bakers will have to compete against each other in the rounds set by the format to win a cash prize. This will be a special holiday series, and therefore, fans can expect loads of fun from the series. Along with the first episode, fans will also get a holiday special where we will see Amy and Maya. Both these ladies will invite their celebrity friends to compete in the baking rounds, raising funds for a charity that will help those in need.

The first season was fantastic to stream, and fans hope to see something similar. With holidays around the corner, everyone is bound to be in the mood for baking. Apart from that, this is a fantastic opportunity to help charity institutions make their Christmas even more special and happy.

