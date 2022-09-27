Connect with us

‘Alice in Borderland’ Season 2: Release Date, Official Trailer, Cast, And More

Image Credit: Netflix

Alice in Borderland is one of the most famous Japanese Netflix originals. It is similar to Squid Games, and fans worldwide are searching and watching Alice in Borderland and wondering about the release of the new season.

In November 2021, Netflix announced that the second season of Alice in Borderland will be released in December 2022. Netflix announced during a virtual Japan Festival event that the thriller would be returning in late 2022.

During Netflix’s TUDUM, the streamer also announced the official release date. The second season will be released on Netflix on December 22.

On September 24, Netflix released the first teaser for the upcoming second season.

Not everyone will return from the first season of Alice in Borderland. But it looks like Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Nijiro Murakami, Aya Asahina, and Riisa Naka will return. So, fans must be eager to see what the show has in store for their characters moving forward. Ayaka Miyoshi, Dori Sakurada, and Sho Aoyagi also joined the cast for the second season.

Netflix has not revealed what Alice in Borderland season 2 would be about. However, it will pick up where the first season ended. The manga is originally made up of 18 volumes and 87 chapters. So, there are plenty of stories left to tell.

