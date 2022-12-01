‘Avatar 2’ Must Become Third Highest Grossing Movie of All-Time to Break Even

The cost of James Cameron’s upcoming movie Avatar 2: The Way of Water is unclear, but it’s believed to be around $250 million. When GQ questioned the director about the budget, he said, “Very f***king expensive.”

Cameron notified Disney and 20th Century Studios executives that Avatar 2’s budget was so high that it would represent “the worst business case in movie history.”. But why did the studios proceed with this film?

The guy created blockbusters like Aliens, Terminator 2, Titanic, and the first Avatar. So Cameron seems like a pretty safe bet. Even so, the studios are putting a lot on the line here.

Cameron knows about the stakes. He says it must be “the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold, and that’s your break even.”

Avatar: The Way of Water needs to be incredibly successful just to break even.

Let’s talk about the most successful films in history. Without adapting to inflation, 2009’s Avatar is still at number one with $2.9 billion earned at the box office. Avengers follow it: Endgame at $2.7 billion and Titanic at $2.1 billion.

For Avatar 2 to break through this threshold, it needs to exceed the fourth-place finisher Star Wars: Force Awakens ($2.07 billion) and fifth-place finisher Avengers: Infinity War ($2.05 billion).

That’s some massive expectation to cross. However, it is not impossible considering two of Cameron’s movies are in the number one and three spots. We should also consider that people have been waiting over a decade for this sequel; curiosity will obviously pull in many people.

