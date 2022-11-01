35 New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix this Week [31 October]

A new week is around the corner, and besides the arrival of Halloween and November, new shows and movies and shows are coming to Netflix.

Blockbuster is one of the first big things coming to Netflix this week, and it will release on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The ten-episode series is set in the last Blockbuster store in America and follows the people who work there and what they have to do to keep the store going.

The show stars Randall Park, Tyler Alvarez, Melissa Fumero, J.B. Smoove, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, and Kamaia Fairburn.

Check out the trailer for the new series here:

New on Netflix this week:

November 1

Attack on Finland

Training Day

Up in the Air

Young Royals season 2

Dennis the Menace

Key & Peele season 1-3

Man on a Ledge

Mile 22

Dolphin Tale

Gabby’s Dollhouse season 6

Still Alice

The Pink Panther

Oblivion

The Bad Guys

The Bodyguard

The Pink Panther 2

Moneyball

Notting Hill

The Legend of Zorro

The Takeover

Think Like a Man

Top Gear season 31

The Little Rascals

The Little Rascals Save the Day

November 2

The Final Score

Killer Sally

November 3

The Dragon Prince season 4

Blockbuster

Panayotis Pascot: Almost

November 4

Lookism

Buying Beverly Hills

Manifest season 4, part 1

The Fabulous

Enola Holmes 2

November 5

Orgasm Inc.: The Story of OneTaste