Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

35 New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix this Week [31 October]

Avatar photo

Published

Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Enola Holmes 2 update
Image Credit: Netflix

A new week is around the corner, and besides the arrival of Halloween and November, new shows and movies and shows are coming to Netflix.

Blockbuster is one of the first big things coming to Netflix this week, and it will release on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The ten-episode series is set in the last Blockbuster store in America and follows the people who work there and what they have to do to keep the store going.

The show stars Randall Park, Tyler Alvarez, Melissa Fumero, J.B. Smoove, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, and Kamaia Fairburn.

Check out the trailer for the new series here:

New on Netflix this week:

November 1

Attack on Finland
Training Day
Up in the Air

Young Royals season 2, Young Royals season 2 release date, Young Royals season 2 cast
Netflix

Young Royals season 2
Dennis the Menace
Key & Peele season 1-3
Man on a Ledge
Mile 22
Dolphin Tale
Gabby’s Dollhouse season 6
Still Alice
The Pink Panther
Oblivion
The Bad Guys
The Bodyguard
The Pink Panther 2
Moneyball
Notting Hill
The Legend of Zorro
The Takeover
Think Like a Man
Top Gear season 31
The Little Rascals
The Little Rascals Save the Day

November 2

The Final Score
Killer Sally

November 3

The Dragon Prince season 4
Blockbuster

Blockbuster, Blockbuster Netflix, netflix
Netflix


Panayotis Pascot: Almost

November 4

Lookism
Buying Beverly Hills
Manifest season 4, part 1
The Fabulous
Enola Holmes 2

November 5

Orgasm Inc.: The Story of OneTaste

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

All of Us Are Dead season 2, All of Us Are Dead season 2 updates, All of Us Are Dead season 2, updates All of Us Are Dead season 2, All of Us Are Dead season 2 updates, All of Us Are Dead season 2, updates

Entertainment

‘All of Us are Dead’ Season 2 Release Date Update, Cast, Plot, and More

All of Us are Dead season 2 has been confirmed and on its to be on its way, but if you were hoping to...

6 mins ago

Entertainment

When is ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Coming to Netflix?

Where the Crawdads Sing is a new movie starring Michael Hyatt, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Harris Dickinson, Taylor John Smith, Sterling Macer, Jr. and David Strathairn....

2 hours ago
Blockbuster, Blockbuster Netflix, netflix Blockbuster, Blockbuster Netflix, netflix

Entertainment

‘Blockbuster’: Plot, Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else We Know

Are you a fan of the workplace comedies Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Superstore, Recreation and The Office, and Parks? If so, you need to add Blockbuster...

2 hours ago
The Devil’s Hour, The Devil’s Hour plot, The Devil’s Hour cast, Amazon Prime Video The Devil’s Hour, The Devil’s Hour plot, The Devil’s Hour cast, Amazon Prime Video

Entertainment

What is ‘The Devil’s Hour’ on Amazon Prime About?

During Halloween, streaming services try to squeeze in thrilling and new scary content to celebrate the spooky season! The latest exciting addition is Amazon...

2 hours ago

Health & Wellbeing

BAT Conducts Study on VELO Nicotine Pouches – Here’s What We Know So Far

The study seeks to investigate the role of VELO nicotine pouches in facilitating tobacco harm reduction.

4 hours ago

Lifestyle

The Top 4 Best Soundbars in Australia

Soundbars are a great way to improve the audio quality in your home. They’re not just for movie nights and gaming sessions anymore. Today,...

4 hours ago

College

A Guide to Multitasking For Students

This guide will give you all the information about working during college, multitasking, and finding the right balance. So, let’s dive in.

4 hours ago

Tech

7 Types of Software to Help Manage Everyday Tasks

This article will provide you with a thorough list of useful software that can help you be more productive and effective at day-to-day work. 

4 days ago

Entertainment

Size and Specs: What’s the Best TV for Gamers?

Whatever you’re looking for, the first question to pass between your lips should be “What’s the best?”. 

4 days ago
Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Enola Holmes 2 update Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Enola Holmes 2 update

Entertainment

6 Unmissable New Movies Coming to Netflix in November 2022

November is an amazing month for Netflix movies, with the highly-anticipated Enola Holmes 2 coming out in November. You’ll also find plenty of Christmas...

5 days ago
Blockbuster, Kamaia Fairburn, Kamaia Fairburn Netflix, Kamaia Fairburn bio Blockbuster, Kamaia Fairburn, Kamaia Fairburn Netflix, Kamaia Fairburn bio

Entertainment

Blockbuster Star Kamaia Fairburn’s Age, Height, Bio, Instagram, and Roles

Up-and-coming actress Kamaia Fairburn plays the edgy teenager Kayla in the upcoming Netflix workplace comedy series Blockbuster, co-starring Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, Madeleine Arthur,...

5 days ago
Madeleine Arthur, Madeleine Arthur Age, Madeleine Arthur height, Madeleine Arthur netflix Madeleine Arthur, Madeleine Arthur Age, Madeleine Arthur height, Madeleine Arthur netflix

Entertainment

Blockbuster Star Madeleine Arthur Age, Height, Instagram, Roles: All You Need to Know

Fresh off her spooky role in the Netflix thriller Devil In Ohio, actress Madeleine Arthur is switching things up with a studio comedy where...

5 days ago