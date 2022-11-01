35 New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix this Week [31 October]

A new week is around the corner, and besides the arrival of Halloween and November, new shows and movies and shows are coming to Netflix.
Blockbuster is one of the first big things coming to Netflix this week, and it will release on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The ten-episode series is set in the last Blockbuster store in America and follows the people who work there and what they have to do to keep the store going.
The show stars Randall Park, Tyler Alvarez, Melissa Fumero, J.B. Smoove, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, and Kamaia Fairburn.
Check out the trailer for the new series here:
New on Netflix this week:
November 1
Attack on Finland
Training Day
Up in the Air
Young Royals season 2
Dennis the Menace
Key & Peele season 1-3
Man on a Ledge
Mile 22
Dolphin Tale
Gabby’s Dollhouse season 6
Still Alice
The Pink Panther
Oblivion
The Bad Guys
The Bodyguard
The Pink Panther 2
Moneyball
Notting Hill
The Legend of Zorro
The Takeover
Think Like a Man
Top Gear season 31
The Little Rascals
The Little Rascals Save the Day
November 2
The Final Score
Killer Sally
November 3
The Dragon Prince season 4
Blockbuster
Panayotis Pascot: Almost
November 4
Lookism
Buying Beverly Hills
Manifest season 4, part 1
The Fabulous
Enola Holmes 2
November 5
Orgasm Inc.: The Story of OneTaste