30 Years in the Making: Everything We Know About Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2

It’s been 30 years since the release of the original Hocus Pocus in 1993.Disney+ will bring us the sequel to the campy comedy horror at the end of September. Fans are excited to see all the witches back in action, but what is Hocus Pocus 2 about?

From the movie’s official trailer, it looks like the sequel will bring us all the humor and excitement of the original Halloween flick, with some additional backstory. The film will explain how the Sanderson Sisters became the witches that terrorized Salem in the ’90s and attempted to kill the Hocus Pocus protagonists: Max, Dani, and Allison.

In Hocus Pocus 2, we will see a mysterious witch (Hannah Waddingham) who gives Winnie (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) a spellbook on Winnie’s 16th birthday after they are banished from Salem.

Viewers can expect some experimentation with magic as the girls learn to be witches. We might also see the comeback of Winnie’s zombie ex-boyfriend Billy Butcherson. Actor Doug Jones confirmed his reprisal of the role while indicating more of Billy’s history pre-zombification

The two Hocus Pocus 2 trailers indicate that the movie will be a reasonably straightforward, family-friendly Halloween heist. However, we are still excited to see what more the sequel offers, particularly after so long.

