What Book Should You Read Next Based on Your Major

August is notorious for being the end of summer and the beginning of the academic school year. As the month approaches, students can’t help but think about their impending course loads that will have them pulling all-nighters and consuming an unhealthy amount of caffeine.

These last few weeks of summer are the perfect time to continue the summer reading momentum. But if you’re having a hard time figuring out what to read, using your major is a great way to discover what story you want to devour next. What you study speaks volumes about your interests and what you value in life. Although this is not entirely stereotypical, it can be a surprising way to discover your new favorite book.

If you’re already looking for a break from worrying about upcoming class work, or you want a recommendation to keep in your back pocket for when you want to think about anything else but school, keep reading!

Journalism: Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion

Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion. (Credit: Amazon)

Joan Didion is one of the most influential figures in modern journalism. Slouching Towards Bethlehem continues her tradition of blurring the lines between journalism and literature. This collection of essays contains stories from Didion’s childhood to Californian counterculture to everything in between. The book goes beyond journalistic writing and reaches towards immersive, almost fictive storytelling.

This Didion work is a masterclass in stylistic prose. Slouching Towards Bethlehem unveils a unique side of journalism that steers away from the ordinary, making it a memorable read.

Marketing: Daisy Jones and the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Daisy Jones and the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid. (Credit: Amazon)

Daisy Jones and the Six is a perfect example of immersive storytelling through creative iconization. Taylor Jenkins Reid creates a historical account of an iconic 1970s band that goes through the highs and lows of the music industry, as well as their personal lives. Reid even wrote lyrics for the songs performed by Daisy Jones and the Six. The interview-style narration is the perfect tool for making the characters feel as though they were in a real band.

The iconic personas and relationships within the book’s band mirror real-life musicians, adding another interactive layer that engages readers. Constructing compelling stories that are easily recognizable mirrors what a marketing major might hear in a classroom, but through a fun story filled with great music.

History: The Poppy War by R.F. Kuang

The Poppy War by R.F. Kuang. (Credit: Amazon)

Although a fantasy novel, The Poppy War is a study in history. It reveals how history tends to value the victors and abandon those who face the consequential devastation. The book takes inspiration from the Second Sino-Japanese War and the politics of China in the mid-20th century. Cultural trauma and the dehumanization of large-scale conflict are major themes in the story of Rin as she transforms from an oppressed peasant girl to a weapon of war.

Through a more magical plot, history is still present through mirroring, emphasizing the practice of education as a way to prevent destruction from repeating itself. This book provides the escapism associated with the fantasy genre while still underlining an impactful, historical message.

Nursing: The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot. (Credit: Amazon)

This book takes you on a journey through the transformation of a poor Southern tobacco farmer who continues to remain virtually unknown, to the first “immortal” human cells that have guided societal progress, such as developing the polio vaccine and the atom bomb. The story of Henrietta Lacks reveals how so many figures significant to scientific progress are hidden and forgotten. It chronicles the birth of bioethics as the unveiling of medical abuse through experimentation in the African American community is embodied through Henrietta.

Providing a platform to patients and ensuring humane clinical practices within this book is perfect for any nursing major. Understanding where these cells, known as HeLa cells, come from leaves room for further medical exploration, expanding curiosity and advocacy for the forgotten.

Education: Pandora’s Jar by Natalie Haynes

Pandora’s Jar by Natalie Haynes. (Credit: Amazon)

The importance of inclusive education is what drives Natalie Haynes in Pandora’s Jar. This collection of Greek myth examinations and retellings provides readers with a corrected history of female figures who have been constantly overshadowed for centuries. Informative storytelling aids in making an engaging reading experience, allowing these significant women to have their true stories—uninfluenced by patriarchal ideals—told.

Greek myths are part of the cultural building blocks of modern society. Haynes fosters an appreciation for re-corrective learning to share stories that have largely been ignored, which is a passion shared by many people who are education majors.

Psychology: The Wedding People by Alison Espach

The Wedding People by Alison Espach. (Credit: Amazon)

Mental health and the complexities of human relationships are at the forefront of this book. The Wedding People follows Phoebe as she arrives at a gorgeous Rhode Island hotel to commit suicide, but an unexpected encounter with the bride of a wedding being held there starts to complicate her plans. The juxtaposition between Phoebe’s depression and the sunny seaside location stirs interesting commentary on the nature of chronic illnesses.

The examination of the characters’ inner lives provides psychological insight into how individuals function with societal expectations. The overall depiction of the human experience makes this a perfect read for psychology majors.

Biology: Mr. Wilson’s Cabinet of Wonder by Lawrence Weschler

Mr. Wilson’s Cabinet of Wonder by Lawrence Weschler. (Credit: Amazon)

This book captures the cultural pursuit of wonder and curiosity that has driven scientific discovery for centuries. Mr. Wilson’s Cabinet of Wonder focuses on the Museum of Jurassic Technology and its creator, David Wilson. It puts a microscope under the practice of crafting collections and humans making sense of the world around them, often through absurd creations.

This book takes the core biological study of life and reveals the imaginative side of science that has been shaped by human fascination.

Engineering: House of Leaves by Mark Z. Danielewski

House of Leaves by Mark Z. Danielewski. (Credit: Amazon)

House of Leaves is a cult-classic book that will leave you seeking answers to life’s fundamental questions. The plot follows a family that moves into a house, quickly discovering that it’s bigger on the inside than it appears to be on the outside. The house contains an abyss of hallways and shifting walls, challenging our understanding of constructions.

Just like how engineering focuses on utilizing science and math to construct buildings, this story requires heightened problem-solving skills to discover how the uncanny house operates.

Business: The Information by James Gleick

The Information by James Gleick. (Credit: Amazon)

As the title suggests, The Information utilizes a historical narrative to examine the history of information. The story travels through how the inventions of various alphabets and technologies alter human behavior. The progress of our modern understanding of information is reflected in the way we communicate and understand the larger society we are born into. Gleick explores key figures of this significant progress, demonstrating the humanity behind this craving for information.

The book emphasizes social responsibility and the idea that the collective achievements of everyday people builds society. The strides made towards communication and problem-solving are significant in the spread of information we see today.

Criminal Justice: Atonement by Ian McEwan

Atonement by Ian McEwan. (Credit: Amazon)

Atonement is about the repercussions of one witness’s accusation. The book shows how quickly lives can change when justice is missing in favor of unreliable motives. The thematic elements of class, innocence, and guilt culminate in a heartbreaking story of human error. The vague boundary between objectivity and subjectivity makes this book an interesting depiction of the criminal justice system.

The importance of considering individual bias and false accusations is witnessed in the domino effect that closes the story in heartbreak. It conveys how sometimes justice is not served, and the innocent are punished while the guilty continue to walk free. The human experience is the storytelling heart of Atonement, a true criminal justice study on why people do the things they do.

I hope these inspire literary exploration beyond the stereotypical recommendations, and also act as a reminder that you don’t have to be an English major to enjoy reading.

Comment below your major and your favorite book!