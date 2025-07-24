5 Literary Fiction Gems of 2025 That Are Actually Worth Your Time

When Claire Keegan’s political literary/historical fiction novella Small Things Like These was published in 2021, skeptics doubted that such a quiet, slim novella with no flashy plot would grab attention. Despite many who doubted the novella’s potential, the story went on to win the Orwell prize for political fiction in 2022, even getting a major TV adaptation two years later in 2024. It was perhaps one of few times when literary fiction was in the spotlight of literature in recent years.

But despite Small Things Like These being one of few literary fiction stories to be in the spotlight, Keegan’s novella certainly isn’t an outlier in the genre when it comes to quality. Literary fiction is full of these underrated powerhouses that cut deeper than any algorithm-approved bestsellers. Yet too often, the public dismiss the genre as being too “slow,” “boring,” or at worse, “pretentious.” And we’re here to show why these stereotypes are lazy.

These five new novels published in 2025 prove that literary fiction is not just old classics to be read at school. Rather, it’s a genre that is constantly evolving into an emotionally rich, infinitely flexible and culturally urgent form of storytelling. If you’re an avid reader willing to be challenged, moved, or even entertained, these are five books you shouldn’t miss.

The Listeners by Maggie Stiefvater

The Listeners by Maggie Stiefvater. (Credit: Amazon)

“Maggie Stiefvater has brought her magical prose with her to her first adult novel.” – Associated Press, US News

In The Listeners, Stiefvater strays from her usual forte of YA adventure tales and dives into the shadows of WWII-era America. It’s 1942, and June Porter Hudson, the local girl-turned-general manager, takes charge of the Avallon Hotel & Spa. However, when her employer strikes a covert deal with the State Department, June becomes a hostess to a prison of Axis diplomats. She must tread between the lines of danger, luxury, tension, and delight. All the while, FBI agent, Tucker Minnick, treads the marble hallways as his ears lurk in the shadows to learn about the Axis diplomats’ secrets. Will June be able to balance her loyalty to the state while serving the hotel?

What makes The Listeners undeniably a step-up from not just literary fiction, but modern fiction overall is the magical prose. There’s something enchanting in the way Stiefvater spins a sentence, turning ration books and empty guest rooms into something haunted, holy, and impossibly alive. And while the world has seen, and will see countless WWII stories, The Listeners leans into the quiet casualties. It focuses on just how intrusive war can be on people’s lives. Men are drafted, families are torn apart, and rations are enforced. This isn’t just history told from the outside in; it’s war as invasion of self.

The Listeners stands at the crossroads of historical and literary fiction. For readers drawn to that delicate blend, The Phoenix Pencil Company by Allison King is a must. King also tells a dramatic, tension-filled story where two women must survive through the brutality of WWII. Meanwhile, The Names by Florence Knapp is quieter, but just as piercing. Knapp also tells a compelling tale of human conflict set in the hallways of history.

The River is Waiting by Wally Lamb

The River is Waiting by Wally Lamb. (Credit: Amazon)

“Clearly, the story Lamb tells here is informed by his many years as a writing teacher in the York Correctional Institution in Niantic, Connecticut. He offers portraits of kind and thoughtful people both trapped and employed in these surreal realms.” – Ron Charles, The Washington Post

Corby Ledbetter had everything to lose, and he did in one tragic night. A father hollowed out by a hidden addiction, he crosses an unforgivable line: he killed his own son. And with the only remains to his world gone, Corby becomes a hollow, broken man as he enters a prison where violence speaks louder than words. Or so he thought. Yes, there is acts of unspeakable violence and brutality. However, he also sees quiet peace in unexpected corners. A shared meal, a smuggled letter, or even a bruised hand offering peace. As Corby’s time in prison passes, Corby asks one crucial question: can a man like himself ever seek redemption? The River is Waiting is an intimate portrait of ruin, reckoning, and amidst it all, a fragile thread of hope.

The River is Waiting doesn’t ask easy questions. It never flinches and dares you to sit with unbearable debates. How much punishment is enough when the real sentence is living with yourself? Can a man rebuild anything from the ashes of that kind of ruin? Corby killed his son. That’s a fact that can’t be changed, and not what the story is about. But what comes after, every echo in the old prison walls, every hallway screaming with guilt, is where the core of the story lies.

If The River is Waiting left a mark, don’t miss The Bright Years by Sarah Damoff. Damoff, just like Lamb, weaves a quiet storm of memory, loss, and fractured family bonds. Then there’s The Correspondent by Virginia Evans, a haunting portrait of grief and guilt told through letters never meant to be read. Heavy, human, and unforgettable, these stories belong on the same shelf.

The Poppy Fields by Nikki Erlick

The Poppy Fields by Nikki Erlick. (Credit: Amazon)

“This is the kind of book that makes readers speculate what they might do if given such a choice. Like The Measure, The Poppy Fields is more about the human condition and less about science.” – Jim Alkon, BookTrib

The Poppy Fields is an enchanting concoction of speculative fiction and raw human truth. The line between cure and curse is never quite clear – both for the readers and the characters. In the blistering silence of the California desert, The Poppy Fields blooms with an uneasy promise. Five strangers, each with a different pain unable to speak out loud, finds home at the new center that heals pain not through pills or therapy. Ava (a book illustrator), Ray (a fireman), Sasha (an occupational therapist), Sky (a free spirit), and PJ (a pup). Their paths intertwine, and all of them must answer a question. How far will you go to stop hurting? Within the sun-drenched walls of the center, they must decide if the treatment that the facility offers is mercy, or cruelty.

The Poppy Fields doesn’t shout sci-fi but rather hums it. The setting of the premise – the high-concept future tech and the experiments that follow – aren’t the Erlick’s interests. It’s the human experience that accompanies it that Erlick shines. Ava, Ray, Sasha, and Sky’s tale unravel and bloom like the flowers in the Californian desert, and it’s the small scars, small moments, and small anecdotes that pull in readers.

If you love melancholy tales of loss and tragedy, The Poppy Fields belongs on your shelf right alongside Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea by Jessica Guerrieri and Forever and Back by Ashley Manley. Guerrieri’s novel peels back grief with a woman’s regret of motherhood and mourning for her loss of dreams. On a similar hand, Manley’s novel is a quiet storm of memory, regret, and the ache of what might’ve been. All three books don’t just explore tragedy—they sit with it, unflinching.

What Kind of Paradise by Janelle Brown

What Kind of Paradise by Janelle Brown. (Credit: Amazon)

“What Kind of Paradise is a brilliant, thought-provoking literary tour de force that kept me questioning until the very end.” – Suzannah Bentley, Book of the Month

At the surface, the story of What Kind of Paradise unfolds like a typical teen drama. Jane, seventeen, angry and trapped, bolts from her father’s rigid Montana ranch to her mother’s chaotic life in San Francisco. She chases freedom, searches for her true self like a typical tale of self discovery. But the truth is, Jane isn’t just running away from abstract things like her teen problems. Rather, she’s running away from something – and that something is actively dangerous. Something hidden in the silence of her childhood, in the way her father watches her, in the lies no one ever dared to question. As her cross-country journey unfolds, fragments of the past start resurface, unnerving, dangerous and impossible to ignore. What Kind of Paradise, is in fact no paradise. It’s a reckoning, and once Jane starts asking questions, there’s no going back.

What Kind of Paradise lures readers in with the restless pulse of the mid-90s. The sun-faded denim, mixtapes, and the smell of summer sweat with payphone static. Jane’s journey feels like a road trip movie, until it, well, doesn’t. The past creeps in leaving fingerprints on everything Jane touches. The setting isn’t just a backdrop, but a crucial character that feels alive. A pre-digital America, where secrets linger in locked drawers and unspoken memories.

If What Kind of Paradise left you reeling, don’t stop there. Julie Clark’s The Ghost Writer spins a web of deceit where truth is a weapon, and every page cuts deeper. Try Alex North’s The Man Made of Smoke as well. It digs into trauma, legacy, and the horrors we inherit. Both books, like Brown’s, don’t just reveal darkness but drag you through it.

The Stolen Life of Colette Marceau by Kristin Harmel

The Stolen Life of Colette Marceau by Kristin Harmel. (Credit: Amazon)

“As in her other popular World War II–set reads, Harmel (The Paris Daughter) ultimately delivers an emotional tale with likable characters and a feel-good ending.” – Mara Bandy Fass, Library Journal

Like The Listener, The Stolen Life of Colette Marceau circles WWII, but Harmel approaches its shadows instead of its actual event – in a more haunting way, at that. Colette Marceau lost all her family in 1942. German arrest seized her family from her side because of stolen jewels, leaving her more lonlier than she’s ever been. And seventy years later, she thought that the past was done. She was wrong. When the same jewels show up in a museum exhibit in Boston, her life turns over once more. Old wounds are ripped open, and a search ignites. She gets pulled deep into the labyrinth of memory, betrayal, and silence. What really happened that night? Who betrayed whom? And what price must be paid for answers?

The Stolen Life of Colette Marceau doesn’t march through war but lingers in its shadow instead. The backdrop isn’t the loud gunshots that pierce the skies. Its about what happens when the dust settles. The result? A novel that speaks louder in whispers than most do in gunfire. Readers are drawn in by the dual timelines, yes, but they stay for the emotional excavation. For the quiet moments that cut deeper than any explosion.

Fans of historical literary fiction will find more to love beyond Colette’s story. Mary Alice Monroe’s Where the Rivers Merge follows the tale of multiple generations, their lives reshaped by the weight of memory in a post-war American South. Claire Keegan’s Small Things Like These (as previously mentioned) is an aching look at buried truths in 1980s Ireland, where the past haunts the present. Both stories, like Harmel’s, explore what happens after the history books close.

Why literary fiction still matters perhaps more than ever

When done right, literary fiction is a poignant genre that flexibly adapts to different emotions, expands on empathy, and enriches human experience beyond generic tropes. It challenges the readers’ perception of not just fiction, but life overall. Most importantly, it asks readers to simply enjoy the atmosphere of life rather than race through it. In an age of fast-paced social media content, that’s no easy task.

And perhaps most importantly, it’s a genre in literature that keeps on thriving. The current wave includes historical fiction that links personal drama to grand, landmark moments in textbooks. Autofiction that blurs life and art. Diasporic narratives that resist easy assimilation stories. These trends prove that the genre isn’t fading, but rather proudly keeping its foot planted in a constantly shifting world.

Above all, don’t just stick to these five books or the bestsellers list. Take the time to explore what the genre and slowly stroll across the catalog. Afterall, isn’t that what literacy fiction is about?