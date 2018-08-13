Home / Sick Pics / Have A Break With These Awesome Images!

You know those KitKat commercials that say “Have a break. Have a KitKat?” Well this is just like that, except instead of a KitKat you get these awesome images. So sit back, relax, and let me take you on a picture journey that will blow your mind so hard, you will forget you are at work! Enjoy. And you are welcome. (P.S. no, there is no method for choosing the images, they are all random)

sunset

Image Via: Galleria Provenza

balloon

GIF Via: Imgur

room

Image Via: FunCage

batman

Image Via: getwallpapers.com

man on the moon

Image Via: Reddit

drawing

Image Via: Drawing Art Gallery

dog

Image Via: desktopbackground.org

muffins

Image Via: Smitten Kitchen

beach

Image Via: Thought Catalog

crepes

Image Via: No Biggie

birthday

GIF Via: Giphy

art

Image Via: Pikabu

art

Image Via: Love Freo

nyan

Image Via: Favim

traffic

Image Via: The Millennial Review

wildfire

Image Via: Hot Air

plane

Image Via: Reddit

eminem

Image Via: South Pawer

wedding

Image Via: My Modern Met

wedding

Image Via: Easy Weddings

disaster

Image Via: National Geographic

house

Image Via: Travel + Leisure

prank

Image Via: Giphy

If any of these awesome images inspired you to try capturing your own, check out this article about how to be a successful freelance photographer!

