Nutella Are Now Looking For Taste Testers

99 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Image Featured Via

Food addicts around the world – there’s a job just for you!

The Nutella Job

One of the few things that can unite us in these hectic times is the near-universal respect for Nutella. You know, unless you’re allergic to nuts. Or just have terrible taste. So I imagine there’s going to be a LOT of interest in this latest development. Yes, Nutella are hiring taste testers.

Not only that, but getting the job sounds ridiculously easy. They released a job listing which stated that no experience is necessary, there are 60 positions, and there’s a competitive salary. But don’t get too excited. For one, you would have to travel to North Italy to the company’s lab. Also… the job is only for four hours a week over two days. Well… good for Italians, I guess.

The Job Listing

We are looking for Soremartec Italia Srl for people who would like to learn how to taste cocoa, hazelnut grains and other semi-finished sweet products. A paid training course (beginning in September and lasting 3 months) will aim to educate the sense of smell and taste and improve the ability to express in words what will be perceived with the tasting of semi-finished products. At the end of the course, candidates deemed suitable will be hired with a long-term supply contract with a part-time commitment of two days per week of 2 hours.

Still, not exactly the most convenient job offer ever. I mean… three month training for four hours a week. Does that really sound worth it? Well, I suppose if you’re a chocolate lover none of the gritty details will matter too much. However, if this sounds do-able to you… go for it!

Finally, Nutella may be good… but is it perfect? Apparently, the most perfect chocolate chip cookie ever has been achieved.