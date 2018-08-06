Home / Food / Nutella Are Now Looking For Taste Testers

6th August 2018

Image Featured Via

Food addicts around the world – there’s a job just for you!

The Nutella Job

One of the few things that can unite us in these hectic times is the near-universal respect for Nutella. You know, unless you’re allergic to nuts. Or just have terrible taste. So I imagine there’s going to be a LOT of interest in this latest development. Yes, Nutella are hiring taste testers.

Not only that, but getting the job sounds ridiculously easy. They released a job listing which stated that no experience is necessary, there are 60 positions, and there’s a competitive salary. But don’t get too excited. For one, you would have to travel to North Italy to the company’s lab. Also… the job is only for four hours a week over two days. Well… good for Italians, I guess.

The Job Listing

Nutella Jars

Image Featured Via

We are looking for Soremartec Italia Srl for people who would like to learn how to taste cocoa, hazelnut grains and other semi-finished sweet products.

A paid training course (beginning in September and lasting 3 months) will aim to educate the sense of smell and taste and improve the ability to express in words what will be perceived with the tasting of semi-finished products.

At the end of the course, candidates deemed suitable will be hired with a long-term supply contract with a part-time commitment of two days per week of 2 hours.

Still, not exactly the most convenient job offer ever. I mean… three month training for four hours a week. Does that really sound worth it? Well, I suppose if you’re a chocolate lover none of the gritty details will matter too much. However, if this sounds do-able to you… go for it!

Finally, Nutella may be good… but is it perfect? Apparently, the most perfect chocolate chip cookie ever has been achieved.

