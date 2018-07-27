Tesco Makes Summer 2k18 With PIMM’S Alcoholic Ice Pops

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Do you want a very subtle and extremely refreshing way to get lit this summer? Look no further, because Tesco now has PIMM’S Pops in stock! These lemonade flavored ice pops contain 4.3% ABV and only 32 calories!

At only £2.50 for two 80ml pops, you really can’t go wrong. Check out their website and you can see that they also have other various flavors such as Vodka & watermelon, Prosecco & peach, Rosé & raspberry, and more. Just make sure your kids/younger siblings don’t take hold of one of these – they won’t know the difference!

I’ve yet to try one of these PIMM’S Pops, but it’s almost guaranteed that these will be absolutely delicious. As much as I love pounding ice cold beers in the extreme summer heat – beers don’t keep me cool unless I reach to the bottom of the cooler and pat one across my forehead. These pops are a tasty and nostalgic rendition of the ice pops we loved as kids – with about 4% of added alcohol. These will simultaneously keep you cool and get you drunk, and that’s all you can really ask for in the summertime.

