Footage Emerges Of George Clooney’s Death Defying Accident

Any news is good news—a well known theory that applies to what happened with George Clooney on July 10th. The actor was in Italy shooting for a miniseries adaptation of Catch 22 when his motorcycle crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Miraculously enough, Clooney emerged from the accident without suffering any major injuries. Check out the footage for yourself.

The obvious answer is that God likes Clooney’s acting, and if he’s dead, he can’t make more movies so there you have it. That’s some real logical reasoning right there, bro.

