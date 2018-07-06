Maradona Goes On Anti-England Rant

72 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

It will be a while before people stop talking about the England v Columbia match, for reasons. That penalty shootout. There are, of course, those who are unhappy with the outcome.

Diego Maradona, a Colombian, being one of those people who were unhappy. As is indicated by this subtle picture:

I saw a monumental theft. I apologise to all the Colombian people, but they must know the players are not to blame. It is the man who decides who the referee is who is to blame. A man like that (Geiger) should not be put in charge of a game of that magnitude. With all due respect, Pierluigi Collina, as the man who designates the referees, he is very bad. He must apologise to the Colombian people. I told Gianni Infantino, (FIFA president), that if I worked for FIFA, I would change everything. It has to be transparent. That’s why I didn’t go there. The referee will know a lot about baseball, but he has no idea about football. The Colombian players asked for VAR and he did not give it to them. Twice the English threw themselves to the ground and he did not admonish them. This was theft.

To be fair, it is easy to see that South Americans, especially Colombians, are very passionate about football. Yet, since Argentina have been knocked out South America’s only hope left are the Brasil team. I bet that doesn’t make big man Maradona happy at all.

