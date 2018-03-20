129 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

RapRadar

The iconic Snoop Dogg has been around for as long as most of us can remember. He’s always been a huge name in hip-hop, and now he’s trying something a little different.

Snoop Dogg’s new album features Gospel music, as opposed to his usual rapping. The album is titled: Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love. Even just from that title, you can tell the tone and general vibe of the album is a little different to his previous stuff. (For example, many songs about smoking weed, not that we don’t all love his classics).

The gospel album is a surprising direction for Snoop Dogg to go in. After also having tried to change his name to ‘Snoop Lion’ (which I don’t think ever really caught on), it seems Snoop is taking quite a few risks and trying new things as his career progresses. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, he’s simply growing as an artist and not every decision he likes will be approved of by the mass public. The latest songs released from the album have been met with praise though. His new album features other famous artists such as B. Slade and the Clark Sisters. His newest single ‘Words are Few’ has an awesome chilled atmosphere to it, and lyrics that are actually meaningful.

Words are Few (Ft B. Slade)

Near the beginning of song, Snoop Dogg even omits the word ‘weed’. If that doesn’t show how much he’s grown as a person and an artist, I don’t know what can. The music video depicts him in a church, further building on the Gospel vibe. It’s definitely a change, but a welcome one.

Read HERE to find out about how Virgin Train Company is now allowing Millenials to pay for their travel fare with avocados!