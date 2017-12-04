This Swedish Power Plant Burns H&M Clothes For Power

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Photo by Highsnobiety

Ever wonder if there was anything you could burn for power other than coal? Well, this Swedish power plant is doing just that, but not with what you think. The power plant uses unsafe rejected H&M clothing to burn for power.

In 2015, Sweden’s Prime Minister announced that Sweden was going to try to go completely green, that is fossil-fuel-free, by 2020.

In an effort to stop burning fossil fuels, the Swedish plant has decided to start burning other things. And H&M clothing has made the cut. This burning of rejected H&M clothing is one of the steps to achieving this longterm goal.

The plant is placed in Vasteras. In a statement via email, Johanna Dahl said:

“H&M does not burn any clothes that are safe to use,” Johanna Dahl, head of communications for H&M in Sweden, said by email. “However it is our legal obligation to make sure that clothes that contain mold or do not comply with our strict restriction on chemicals are destroyed.”

So far, they have burnt around 15 tons of rejected H&M clothing. Going completely fossil fuel free is a big goal to aim towards.